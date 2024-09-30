Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 30, 2024

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is  September 30, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.

Sep. 30, 2024
But first...

This Week's Call Sheet:

Monday, September 30
McNeal opens on Broadway
Tuesday, October 1
Yellow Face opens on Broadway
Good Bones opens at The Public Theater

Photos: Daniel Dae Kim & More in YELLOW FACE on Broadway
by Nicole Rosky
Next up from Roundabout Theatre Company is the new production of Yellow Face by David Henry Hwang directed by Leigh Silverman, which will open at the Todd Haimes Theatre on October 1. Check out a first look at the cast in action!



 

Video: LEFT ON TENTH Is a True Story About Second Chances
by Joey Mervis
Watch as some of the minds behind the new Broadway play chat more about what the play is all about and why audiences will be delighted by the world that Delia has created for the theatre.



 

Video: Getting Spooky with Laura Benanti
by Robert Bannon
Tony Award-winner Laura Benanti stopped by The Roundtable to talk about her new role as a mother in the creepy, spooky, thriller The Shade! 

BroadwayWorld Word Game

Maggie Smith Remembered By Whoopi Goldberg, HARRY POTTER Stars & More
by Michael Major
Following the passing of Dame Maggie Smith, tributes from former co-stars and fans have begun to pour in. The tributes include Whoopi Goldberg, Marc Shaiman, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Michelle Dockery, Hugh Bonneville, and more.. (more...

Lady Gaga Drops New JOKER 'Harlequin' Album Featuring Musical Theatre Covers
by Josh Sharpe
Lady Gaga has released her new album Harlequin, a companion to Joker: Folie à Deux. Gaga plays Joker's confidant Lee Quinzel in the sequel, who is also known as Harley Quinn. The LP incorporates music from the film, which features musical sequences reminiscent of classic MGM musicals. . (more...)

WICKED Movie Runtime Revealed; Find Out How It Compares to the Broadway Musical

by Josh Sharpe
With Wicked flying into theaters in only two short months, the runtime for the first part of the film has surfaced. According to movie theater websites, part one of Wicked will be a whopping 2 hours and 40 minutes. . (more...)

Andrew Scott Will Reprise Role in VANYA Off-Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Olivier Award®-winning actor Andrew Scott will reprise his wildly acclaimed performance in Vanya, a radical new adaptation of Chekhov’s masterwork, Uncle Vanya, which Mr. Scott co-created with adaptor Simon Stephens, designer Rosanna Vize and director Sam Yates, in its American Premiere.. (more...)

BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical Will Be Staged on Royal Caribbean's Star of the Seas
by Stephi Wild
The next musical production taking the stage on Royal Caribbean's cruise ships will be Back to the Future! According to a post on the cruise line's website, they will be holding auditions for Back to the Future in London this October.. (more...)

Video: DEATH BECOMES HER Is Getting Ready for Broadway
by Joey Mervis
Death Becomes Her is getting ready to start previews at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on October 23, 2024. Watch in this video as the cast takes a break from rehearsals to meet the press.. (more...

Video: Aubrey Plaza Recalls Medical Scare When Living With Patti LuPone
by Josh Sharpe
Aubrey Plaza stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers on Thursday to discuss some of her latest projects, including the Marvel series Agatha All Along. She appears alongside Patti LuPone in the show, and the duo famously lived together for a time during Plaza's run in an Off-Broadway play.. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"What I am, you made me.
What you gave, I owe.
But if I look back, I'll never go."

-Once on This Island




