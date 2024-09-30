Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 30, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 30, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet: Monday, September 30

McNeal opens on Broadway

Tuesday, October 1

Yellow Face opens on Broadway

Good Bones opens at The Public Theater

Video: LEFT ON TENTH Is a True Story About Second Chances

by Joey Mervis

Watch as some of the minds behind the new Broadway play chat more about what the play is all about and why audiences will be delighted by the world that Delia has created for the theatre.

Video: Getting Spooky with Laura Benanti

by Robert Bannon

Tony Award-winner Laura Benanti stopped by The Roundtable to talk about her new role as a mother in the creepy, spooky, thriller The Shade!

Maggie Smith Remembered By Whoopi Goldberg, HARRY POTTER Stars & More

by Michael Major

Following the passing of Dame Maggie Smith, tributes from former co-stars and fans have begun to pour in. The tributes include Whoopi Goldberg, Marc Shaiman, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Michelle Dockery, Hugh Bonneville, and more.. (more...)

Lady Gaga Drops New JOKER 'Harlequin' Album Featuring Musical Theatre Covers

by Josh Sharpe

Lady Gaga has released her new album Harlequin, a companion to Joker: Folie à Deux. Gaga plays Joker's confidant Lee Quinzel in the sequel, who is also known as Harley Quinn. The LP incorporates music from the film, which features musical sequences reminiscent of classic MGM musicals. . (more...)

WICKED Movie Runtime Revealed; Find Out How It Compares to the Broadway Musical

by Josh Sharpe

With Wicked flying into theaters in only two short months, the runtime for the first part of the film has surfaced. According to movie theater websites, part one of Wicked will be a whopping 2 hours and 40 minutes. . ( more...

Andrew Scott Will Reprise Role in VANYA Off-Broadway

by Stephi Wild

Olivier Award®-winning actor Andrew Scott will reprise his wildly acclaimed performance in Vanya, a radical new adaptation of Chekhov’s masterwork, Uncle Vanya, which Mr. Scott co-created with adaptor Simon Stephens, designer Rosanna Vize and director Sam Yates, in its American Premiere.. (more...)

BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical Will Be Staged on Royal Caribbean's Star of the Seas

by Stephi Wild

The next musical production taking the stage on Royal Caribbean's cruise ships will be Back to the Future! According to a post on the cruise line's website, they will be holding auditions for Back to the Future in London this October.. (more...)

Video: DEATH BECOMES HER Is Getting Ready for Broadway

by Joey Mervis

Death Becomes Her is getting ready to start previews at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on October 23, 2024. Watch in this video as the cast takes a break from rehearsals to meet the press.. (more...)

Video: Aubrey Plaza Recalls Medical Scare When Living With Patti LuPone

by Josh Sharpe

Aubrey Plaza stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers on Thursday to discuss some of her latest projects, including the Marvel series Agatha All Along. She appears alongside Patti LuPone in the show, and the duo famously lived together for a time during Plaza's run in an Off-Broadway play.. ( Aubrey Plaza stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers on Thursday to discuss some of her latest projects, including the Marvel series Agatha All Along. She appears alongside Patti LuPone in the show, and the duo famously lived together for a time during Plaza's run in an Off-Broadway play.. ( more...

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!