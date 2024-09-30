Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 30, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 30, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 30, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.
But first...
This Week's Call Sheet:
Monday, September 30
Photos: Daniel Dae Kim & More in YELLOW FACE on Broadway
Video: LEFT ON TENTH Is a True Story About Second Chances
Video: Getting Spooky with Laura Benanti
Maggie Smith Remembered By Whoopi Goldberg, HARRY POTTER Stars & More
by Michael Major
Following the passing of Dame Maggie Smith, tributes from former co-stars and fans have begun to pour in. The tributes include Whoopi Goldberg, Marc Shaiman, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Michelle Dockery, Hugh Bonneville, and more.. (more...)
Lady Gaga Drops New JOKER 'Harlequin' Album Featuring Musical Theatre Covers
by Josh Sharpe
Lady Gaga has released her new album Harlequin, a companion to Joker: Folie à Deux. Gaga plays Joker's confidant Lee Quinzel in the sequel, who is also known as Harley Quinn. The LP incorporates music from the film, which features musical sequences reminiscent of classic MGM musicals. . (more...)
WICKED Movie Runtime Revealed; Find Out How It Compares to the Broadway Musicalby Josh Sharpe
Andrew Scott Will Reprise Role in VANYA Off-Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Olivier Award®-winning actor Andrew Scott will reprise his wildly acclaimed performance in Vanya, a radical new adaptation of Chekhov’s masterwork, Uncle Vanya, which Mr. Scott co-created with adaptor Simon Stephens, designer Rosanna Vize and director Sam Yates, in its American Premiere.. (more...)
BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical Will Be Staged on Royal Caribbean's Star of the Seas
by Stephi Wild
The next musical production taking the stage on Royal Caribbean's cruise ships will be Back to the Future! According to a post on the cruise line's website, they will be holding auditions for Back to the Future in London this October.. (more...)
Video: DEATH BECOMES HER Is Getting Ready for Broadway
by Joey Mervis
Death Becomes Her is getting ready to start previews at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on October 23, 2024. Watch in this video as the cast takes a break from rehearsals to meet the press.. (more...)
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
"What I am, you made me.
Videos