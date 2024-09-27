Maggie Smith Remembered By Whoopi Goldberg, HARRY POTTER Stars & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following the passing of Dame Maggie Smith, tributes from former co-stars and fans have begun to pour in.

Whoopi Goldberg, who worked with Smith on Sister act and its sequel, praised Smith in a touching tribute.

"Maggie Smith was a great woman and a brilliant actress. I still can’t believe I was lucky enough to work with the “one-of-a-kind”. My heartfelt condolences go out to the family…RIP," she wrote on Instagram.

Tony Award-winning composer Marc Shaiman, who produced music for Sister Act, also paid tribute to the icon on his Instagram story.

"I only met Maggie Smith once, at the table read for Sister Act. But then got to write music under her for both that film and The First Wives Club. Being involved with projects that she was a part of made me feel like I had really made it. What a rich life and career she had, and we are all the richer for it. A great loss," he wrote.

Tony-winner Daniel Radcliffe broke his silence on his co-stars death in a statement, according to Variety.

“The first time I met Maggie Smith I was 9 years old and we were reading through scenes for ‘David Copperfield,’ which was my first job. I knew virtually nothing about her other than that my parents were awestruck at the fact that I would be working with her. The other thing I knew about her was that she was a Dame, so the first thing I asked her when we met was ‘would you like me to call you Dame?’ at which she laughed and said something to the effect of ‘don’t be ridiculous!’ I remember feeling nervous to meet her and then her putting me immediately at ease. She was incredibly kind to me on that shoot, and then I was lucky enough to go on working with her for another 10 years on the ‘Harry Potter’ films.”

Radcliffe continued, "She was a fierce intellect, a gloriously sharp tongue, could intimidate and charm in the same instant and was, as everyone will tell you, extremely funny,” Radcliffe added. “I will always consider myself amazingly lucky to have been able to work with her, and to spend time around her on set. The word legend is overused but if it applies to anyone in our industry then it applies to her. Thank you Maggie.”

The social media accounts for the Harry Potter play, Cursed Child, made a joint statement, praising her contributions to the franchise.

"All of us at Cursed Child are deeply saddened by the passing of Dame Maggie Smith, whose unforgettable performance as Professor McGonagall in the Harry Potter films inspired generations of witches and wizards. Thank you for your remarkable contribution to the magic we all hold dear."

Viola Davis took to Instagram to share a touching tribute to the late actress, writing: "The end of an era of the sheer definition of what it means to be an actor. You created characters that clung to us, moved us, entertained us......made us look within. You defied the expectations of age....crossed generations. You were greatness personified Dame Maggie Smith."

Michelle Dockery, who played Lady Mary Crawley on Downton Abbey, told People that "there was no one quite like Maggie. I feel tremendously lucky to have known such a maverick. She will be deeply missed and my thoughts are with her family."

Fellow Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville, who played the Smith's son, Robert Crawley, also said that “anyone who ever shared a scene with Maggie will attest to her sharp eye, sharp wit and formidable talent. She was a true legend of her generation and thankfully will live on in so many magnificent screen performances. My condolences to her boys and wider family."

Aside from her work in Harry Potter and Downton Abbey, Smith's earlier work has also been remembered. A fan shared a clip from a 1975 appearance on The Carol Burnett Show.