Lady Gaga Drops New JOKER 'Harlequin' Album Featuring Musical Theatre Covers

Lady Gaga has released her new album Harlequin, a companion to Joker: Folie à Deux. Gaga plays Joker's confidant Lee Quinzel in the sequel, who is also known as Harley Quinn.

The LP incorporates music from the film, which features musical sequences reminiscent of classic MGM musicals. Songs featured include "If My Friends Could See Me Now," "Good Morning," "That's Life," "That's Entertainment," "Get Happy," and more.

Most of the tracks are either jazz standards or covers from film and stage musicals such as The Roar of the Greasepaint, The Smell of the Crowd, Babes in Arms, and Sweet Charity. Two new songs- Folie à Deux and Happy Mistake- have been written especially for the film and album. Joker: Folie À Deux will be released in theaters on October 4. Listen to the new album below!

Joker: Folie À Deux finds Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that's always been inside him.

In addition to Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix, the cast of the film features Emmy nominee Zazie Beetz, and Oscar nominees Catherine Keener and Brendan Gleeson.

Photo Courtesy of Interscope Records