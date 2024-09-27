Andrew Scott Will Reprise Role in VANYA Off-Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Olivier Award®-winning actor Andrew Scott will reprise his wildly acclaimed performance in Vanya, a radical new adaptation of Chekhov’s masterwork, Uncle Vanya, which Mr. Scott co-created with adaptor Simon Stephens, designer Rosanna Vize and director Sam Yates, in its American Premiere. Performances of the Olivier Award-winning production will commence Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at the Lucille Lortel Theatre (121 Christopher Street), with opening night set for Tuesday, March 18.

Read the reviews for the UK production here.

Tickets are available TODAY, Friday, September 27 at 12pm ET exclusively on TodayTix by visiting TodayTix.com or downloading the TodayTix app. For more information, please visit vanyaonstage.com.

Lortel members may now purchase tickets by visiting HERE and www.lortel.org. The Lucille Lortel Box Office (121 Christopher Street) will also be open three hours prior to the currently running show's curtain time. Advance sales are not available 30 minutes prior to curtain. Vanya is being presented by special arrangement with the Lucille Lortel Theatre.

General on-sale will begin on Monday, September 30 at 12pm ET at vanyaonstage.com.

Anton Chekhov’s timeless masterpiece has captivated audiences and influenced dramatists for more than 125 years, thanks to the emotional depth and subtle humor it brings to the exploration of unfulfilled dreams, existential yearning, and the complexities of human relationships. A trove of history’s greatest stage stars, including Laurence Olivier, Ian McKellen, and Peter O’Toole, have tackled its titular character. None of them played every role...until now.

In a statement, Mr. Scott said, “I love this masterpiece of a play. I love these heartbreaking, hilarious, sexy, characters. I love my colleagues with whom I made this show. I love New York. So, I couldn’t be more thrilled to bring Vanya to the audiences at the Lortel Theatre. See you then!”

“We are absolutely thrilled to bring Vanya to New York next Spring with the incomparable Andrew Scott making his highly anticipated return to the New York stage,” said Wessex Grove producersBenjamin Lowy and Emily Vaughan-Barratt. “This production is not just a reimagining of a classic, but a deeply personal and intimate exploration of the human spirit, helmed by one of the finest actors of his generation. Andrew, Simon, Sam, and Rosie have created something so deeply theatrical that is profound, funny, and heartbreaking in equal measure. We had a wonderful time creating this show in London last year, and we are delighted we will be able to share this show with new audiences in New York.”

In addition to Ms. Vize, the design team for Vanya includes lighting design by James Farncombe, sound design by Dan Balfour, video design by Jack Phelan, movement direction by Michela Meazza, music by Kelly Moran, and costume design by Natalie Pryce. Vanya will be Executive Produced by Wagner Johnson Productions.