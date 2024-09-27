WICKED Movie Runtime Revealed; Find Out How It Compares to the Broadway Musical

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



With Wicked flying into theaters in only two short months, the runtime for the first part of the film has surfaced. According to movie theater listings on websites such as Fandango and AMC, part one of Wicked will be a whopping 2 hours and 40 minutes.

Since this information was discovered, X users have rightfully pointed out that this is about the same as the runtime for both acts of the Broadway musical. According to the official website, Wicked runs 2 hours and 45 minutes, including one 15-minute intermission.

When it was originally announced that the film adaptation of Wicked would be split into two parts, there was a wave of pushback from Broadway fans and movie buffs alike. Many felt it an unnecessary decision, despite director Jon M. Chu's claim that allowing for more space would give the filmmakers a chance to "tell the story of Wicked as it was meant to be told."

In recent months, Chu along with others like producer Marc Platt and Nessarose actress Marissa Bode have also expressed that the extended runtime helps character development. Platt revealed this decision allows for Part One to focus on Elphaba with Part Two centering more on Glinda.

In terms of the rest of the runtime, one can guess that it will give room for more world-building, new characters, and additional background information that, hopefully, enriches the Wicked experience. Viewers will be able to that judgment on November 22 when the film hits theaters.

About WICKED

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Joining them is Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.

Marissa Bode will portray Nessarose, Elphaba's younger sister. The cast of characters also includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots), and a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman). Aaron Teoh joins as Avaric with Michael Carmichael as Nikidik. Emmy-Winner Peter Dinklage is set to play Dr. Dillamond in the film.

Part One of the film will be released on November 22, 2024, with the second part hitting theaters on November 21, 2025. Pre-save the official soundtrack here. Also, be sure to check out BroadwayWorld's comprehensive guide to the Wicked movie!