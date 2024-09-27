BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical Will Be Staged on Royal Caribbean's Star of the Seas

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The next musical production taking the stage on Royal Caribbean's cruise ships will be Back to the Future! According to a post on the cruise line's website, they will be holding auditions for Back to the Future in London this October.

The post also revealed that all performers hired for Back to the Future will also perform 3-4 performances weekly in an original Royal Caribbean Signature Production onboard the Star of the Seas.

Star of the Seas will make its debut in Port Canaveral (Orlando), Florida, in summer 2025.

Auditions for Back to the Future will be held October 7th, 2024 to October 11th, 2024 at Pineapple Studios in London. The company is seeking both principal and ensemble roles. Learn more here.

About Back to the Future

Back to the Future: The Musical features music and lyrics by Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard and a book by Bob Gale. It is adapted from the 1985 film Back to the Future by Robert Zemeckis and Gale. The show features original music, as well as songs featured in the film.

The musical received its premiere at Manchester Opera House in the UK in February 2020, ahead of a 2021 West End transfer. It starred Olly Dobson as Marty McFly and Roger Bart as "Doc" Brown, with Hugh Coles as George McFly. The production won the Laurence Olivier Award for Best New Musical in 2022.

The musical began previews on Broadway in June and opened in August 2023. Bart and Coles reprise their roles, and Casey Likes plays Marty. A North American tour began in June 2024.