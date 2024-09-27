Video: Aubrey Plaza Recalls Medical Scare When Living With Patti LuPone

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







The Aubrey Plaza and Patti LuPone roommate lore continues! Plaza stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers on Thursday to discuss some of her latest projects, including the Marvel series Agatha All Along. She appears alongside the Broadway icon in the show, and the duo famously lived together for a time during Plaza's run in an off-Broadway play.

Plaza explained that LuPone took it upon herself to show her the ways of life as a stage actor. "I asked her, 'Should I do this play because I've never done a play before?' And she was like, 'Yes, darling, you will do the play and you will live with me,'" Plaza recalled.

"I lived with her for months. She dressed me and made me soup. In fact, every morning there would be a different piece of raw meat thawing on the counter," said Plaza.

She also told Meyers of a time when LuPone was afraid she had accidentally killed Plaza, after LuPone's nurse gave her Benadryl through an IV. "I couldn't speak! I was having cold sweats," she explained.

After she came to, she asked LuPone why she had such a severe reaction, to which the Broadway legend replied: "It's happening because you are on the stage now and you need to toughen up!"

In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road. The Marvel series also stars Joe Locke, Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza, and features music by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

Photo Credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBC