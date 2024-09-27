Video: Getting Spooky with Laura Benanti

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Who doesn’t love Laura Benanti? She is a Tony-winning superstar who has dazzled on stage for years! I remember seeing Nine and being dazzled! From Gypsy, The Sound of Music, She Loves Me, My Fair Lady, and more, she is a bonafide Broadway powerhouse... but did you know about her TV/film credits? From playing Melania on The Late Show to great acclaim, starring with Jennifer Lawrence in “No Hard Feelings,” her one woman show streaming on Audible (And yes! We do care about Laura Benanti!), to her sitcom roles, she has pushed boundaries!

She stopped by The Roundtable to talk about her new role as a mother in the creepy, spooky, thriller The Shade! The Shade, an award-winning independent horror film starring Chris Galust (Give Me Liberty, Mending the Line) alongside Laura, will have an exclusive theatrical release on several hundred screens in the U.S. and Canada on September 20, 2024, ahead of its release across all digital platforms. We are ready for scary movie season!

About The Roundtable

The Roundtable is a show about art & artists! From the best of Broadway, TV, Film, Music, and Social Media, there is something for everyone! From the biggest stars on Broadway to up & coming musicians to legendary movie stars, The Roundtable aims to shed light to those using their voices for change and to entertain. After over 300 episodes and over one million viewers of The Roundtable on YouTube & The Broadway Podcast Network, the show begins airing exclusive weekly episodes on Broadway World every Friday. From Ann-Margret to Bianca Del Rio, you just never know who will show up!