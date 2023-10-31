Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 31th, 2023

Happy Halloween, BroadwayWorld! It is October 31, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

This Week's Call Sheet: Tuesday, October 31

Spamalot begins previews on Broadway Wednesday, November 1

Pal Joey opens at New York City Center Thursday, November 2

I Need That opens on Broadway

LEMPICKA Will Open On Broadway Spring 2024

Lempicka, the sweeping new musical portrait celebrating the gripping true story of renowned artist Tamara de Lempicka, will open on Broadway this spring at the Longacre Theatre. (more...)

Exclusive: How THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Will Spotlight Broadway After Moving to New York City

Following four seasons in Los Angeles, CA, Clarkson has brought her daytime talkshow to the Big Apple, officially kicking off season five in its new Rockefeller Center studio. The big move to New York City will also give The Kelly Clarkson Show unlimited access to something you can't find in any other city: Broadway.. (more...)

JAJA's AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING to Live Stream Final Week of Broadway Run

The League of Live Stream Theater will partner with Manhattan Theatre Club to present the Broadway sensation Jaja's African Hair Braiding via live stream.. (more...)

Words From The Wings: John Behlmann of SHUCKED Shares Backstage Moments, Must-Haves, and More!

BroadwayWorld is bringing you Words From the Wings, a new series of interviews that take fans behind the scenes of some of their favorite Broadway stars' backstage routines! Today we're chatting with John Behlmann of Shucked the Musical. John told us all about his favorite backstage moments, routines and more!

Ato Blankson-Wood to Star as 'Cliff' in CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB on Broadway

Tony Award nominee Ato Blankson-Wood will play ‘Cliff’ opposite Academy Award and Tony Award winner Eddie Redmayne as ‘The Emcee’ and Gayle Rankin as the toast of Mayfair ‘Sally Bowles,’ in the visionary new production of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club at the August Wilson Theatre. (more...)

BEETLEJUICE North American Tour Recoups After Only 37 Weeks On The Road

The North American Tour of the smash hit musical BEETLEJUICE recouped its initial investment during the recent Denver engagement, and after only 37 weeks on the road. . (more...)

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Becomes Longest Running Production Ever at the Lyric Theatre

With over 1,550 performances, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has become the longest running production ever in the history of the Lyric Theatre since it first opened 25 years ago as the Ford Center for the Performing Arts.. (more...)

Actors Strike Deal in 'Final Stretch'; Negotiations to Halt For Today

Negotiations between SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP in the wake of the actors strike are reaching the 'final stretch'. However, a deal will not be reached today, as the direct talks between the two parties will halt for today, Monday, October 30.. (more...)

Video: Get a First Look at the Teaser Trailer for CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB on Broadway

Get a first look at Eddie Redmayne and Gayle Rankin in the teaser trailer for Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club on Broadway.. (more...)

Brian Stokes Mitchell

Tony Award-winner Brian Stokes Mitchell has enjoyed a career that spans Broadway, television, film, and concert appearances with the country’s finest conductors and orchestras. He received Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle awards for his star turn in Kiss Me, Kate. He also gave Tony-nominated performances in Man of La Mancha, August Wilson’s King Hedley II, and Ragtime. Other notable Broadway shows include Kiss of the Spider Woman, Jelly’s Last Jam, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown and Shuffle Along. In 2016 he was awarded his second Tony Award, the prestigious Isabelle Stevenson Tony for his Charitable work with The Actors Fund. That same year Stokes was inducted into the Theatre Hall of Fame.

An extremely versatile and in-demand singer, Stokes has performed at venues spanning jazz, opera, pops, country, and musical theater worlds. He has worked with John Williams, Marvin Hamlisch, Gustavo Dudamel, Keith Lockhart, Michael Tilson Thomas, The Smithsonian Jazz Masterworks Big Band, The Mormon Tabernacle choir and the Muppets. Stokes has made multiple appearances at Carnegie Hall beginning with his debut with the San Francisco Symphony through his televised performance in South Pacific opposite Reba McEntire to his sold-out solo concert, which he continues to perform throughout the U.S. He has been invited twice to perform at the White House (both times aired on PBS’s “Great Performances”) and has performed multiple times for Presidents Clinton and Obama.

​Stokes has delved deeply into various music disciplines. In addition to singing he began piano studies at the age of 6. A self-professed autodidact, his musical curiosity lead him to teach himself composing, arranging and orchestration, starting in his teens. He later studied, Film scoring, orchestration, and conducting both privately and through UCLA and subsequently scored and conducted a number of “Trapper John, MD” episodes, a series on which he was also a regular cast member. His musical talent has extended to the present day as producer, arranger and orchestrator on his three solo albums including his last recording, “Simply Broadway” and his upcoming recording “Plays With Music”, which is slated to be released this Fall. Stokes has appeared on more than 20 albums.

​His extensive screen credits began with a guest starring role on “Roots:The next Generations”, followed by a 7-year stint on Trapper John, MD and have continued with memorable appearances on everything from PBS’ Great Performances to The Fresh Prince, Frasier, Glee, Jumping the Broom and his most recent recurring roles on Madam Secretary, Mr. Robot, The Path, Billions and The Good Fight. Other recent TV appearances include The Blacklist, Elementary, and Bull. As a voice-over artist he has played dozens of characters on animated TV episodes including performing “Through Heaven’s Eyes” in Dreamwork’s “The Prince of Egypt."

As a writer Stokes has contributed to the book Hirschfeld’s Harlem, wrote the preface to At This Theatre, and co-authored the children’s book Lights on Broadway.

For fun he has been known to fly planes and jump out of them (usually not at the same time), and he can ride a bicycle on a high wire.

Stokes has enjoyed working with numerous charitable organizations from the March of Dimes to the USO. He is on the board of Americans For the Arts and is serving his 14th term as Chairman of the Board of the Actors Fund.

