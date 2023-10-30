Words From The Wings: John Behlmann of SHUCKED Shares Backstage Moments, Must-Haves, and More!

Click Here for More on Words from the Wings

BroadwayWorld is bringing you Words From the Wings, a new series of interviews that take fans behind the scenes of some of their favorite Broadway stars' backstage routines!

Today we're chatting with John Behlmann of Shucked the Musical. John told us all about his favorite backstage moments, routines and more!

Check out his answers, along with photos taken by BroadwayWorld's Jennifer Broski, below!

What’s the first thing you do when you arrive to the theatre?

After dropping my stuff, I begrudgingly peel myself away from the conversational stylings of my work wife/dressing roommate Grey Henson, who I adore, and head to the stage to stretch my aging body. I warmup alongside Andrew Durand, and then every night… I loudly fall down the stairs. It’s a physical bit I do in the show, and every time I run through it preshow, without fail, someone who isn’t paying attention pees their pants a little bit.

What’s the last thing you do before you go on stage?

For some reason my ankles seem to take a lot of abuse in this show, so I really warm them up until the last minute. So while everyone else is onstage singing about Tampa, I’m standing in the wings, in a pink lab coat and a stethoscope, wiggling around my lower extremities. Ashley D Kelley calls it my personal version of the Stanky Leg.

What’s your must-have backstage snack?

My dressing room station always has an apple that I’ll eat at some point during the show. I know…. Borrrrring, but here’s the twist: I’ll eat the entire thing, seeds and all, starting from the bottom of the apple. I also have a secret stash of cherry sours from Buc-ee’s that I have to dole out slowly because they aren’t sold in New York.

Pre-show ritual that others may think is weird?

I don’t appear for 15 pages, and the full cast is in the opening number except for me. So when they call places, I go down to the wings with everyone anyway because I like to be there and check in. Early on in the run, I somehow got into the habit of standing inside this tiny box taped-out on the floor. So now I just inexplicably stand in a 12-inch square box like an imprisoned mime.

What are five must-haves in your dressing room?

For my Shucked dressing room, the number 1 most essential element is Grey. It wouldn’t be the same without him. 2. Our Bose Bluetooth speaker gifted to us by our dresser Davis for the preshow soundtrack. 3. The Acapella, which is a vocal warmup/breathing device that Alex Newell introduced us all to. 4. The Muji Beanbags in our room. 5. A fresh bottle of whiskey for a post-show nip.

What’s your favorite moment from the show to watch from the wings?

My favorite moment to watch from the wings is Best Man Wins. It’s the whole package, such a terrific song filled with excellent jokes, and spot on choreography by Sarah O’Gleby. Best of all, each of the guys in the number gets to shine, whether it’s Dwayne Clark taking a grandpa dance solo, Quinn VanAntwerp’s undecipherable speech, or Kevin Cahoon’s literal show-stopping monologue.

What has been your favorite backstage moment in your time with this show so far?

One time a cockroach fell from the grid in the middle of the Tampa sequence and landed on Maizy’s head. It then proceeded to crawl down her body and promptly died center stage. Everyone crowded in the wing to see it. During my number ‘Bad’ some of the female ensemble has to lay on the floor, and they kept changing their spots to avoid the dead roach.

About John Behlmann

Broadway: Max Van Horn in Tootsie (Outer Critics Circle nomination), Significant Other, Journey’s End. Off-Broadway: The 39 Steps, shows with Encores!, Ars Nova, Roundabout, MTC, MCC, and The Civilians; Nuke Laloosh in Bull Durham musical. Film: Confess, Fletch; Standing Up Falling Down; Wolf of Wall Street; Revolutionary Road; Dead Sound. TV: Agent Adams in “Riverdale,” “Good Behavior,” “Madam Secretary,” “Instinct,” “Odd Mom Out,” “Blue Bloods,” “The Good Wife.” Video Games: Grand Theft Auto, Hearthstone, longtime voice of World of Warcraft. John is also a trapeze artist, photographer, proud dad, and onetime face of Dairy Queen.