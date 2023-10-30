JAJA's AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING to Live Stream Final Week of Broadway Run

The League of Live Stream Theater will partner with Manhattan Theatre Club to present the Broadway sensation Jaja's African Hair Braiding via live stream. The live stream performances will begin Tuesday, November 14th and include all evening and matinee performances through Sunday, November 19th. Tickets to the live stream performances will be $69 and are available at Click Here.

The League of Live Stream Theater’s (LOLST) 2023/24 season includes one of the country's most prestigious and award-winning producing companies, Manhattan Theatre Club (MTC) and their Broadway production and world premiere of Jaja's African Hair Braiding. “This is an exciting partnership that underscores our commitment to make Broadway accessible while showcasing diversity in theater makers and in stories” said Oren Michels, Co-founder of League of Live Stream Theater.

Lynne Meadow, MTC Artistic Director said, “It’s been a joy for me to work on this production with Jocelyn, Whitney, the fantastic cast and creative team. The show has been a sensation with standing ovations every night beginning at its first performance. I’m thrilled that so many more people will have the chance to see it and be inspired to come to the theatre in the future.”

“Live streaming theater begins to bridge the gap between traditional theater audiences and those who have not typically been part of the Broadway experience” said Jim Augustine, co-founder of LOLST. “This includes those who have never been to a Broadway show and those who have never even considered it, individuals in correctional facilities, classrooms, underserved communities, and every individual impacted by the challenges of in-person theater.”

Chris Jennings, MTC Executive Director added, “We are delighted that Jaja’s African Hair Braiding is the first Manhattan Theatre Club production to be live streamed. Seeing this production is a joyous experience that we are excited to share with audiences outside of New York.”

This dazzling world premiere welcomes you into Jaja’s bustling hair braiding shop in Harlem where every day, a lively and eclectic group of West African immigrant hair braiders are creating masterpieces on the heads of neighborhood women. During one sweltering summer day, love will blossom, dreams will flourish and secrets will be revealed. The uncertainty of their circumstances simmers below the surface of their lives and when it boils over, it forces this tight-knit community to confront what it means to be an outsider on the edge of the place they call home. This extraordinary new play is by the award-winning Ghanaian-American playwright Jocelyn Bioh (School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play) and is directed by Obie winner Whitney White (Our Dear Dead Drug Lord).

Playwright Jocelyn Bioh commented, “Reaching the widest audience possible has always been my goal with this play and I’m so thrilled that that will now be possible. I can’t wait for audiences far and wide to come to the shop!”

The cast of Jaja’s African Hair Braiding features Brittany Adebumola (“The Other Black Girl”), Maechi Aharanwa (The Misanthrope), Rachel Christopher (for colored girls who have considered suicide/…), Kalyne Coleman (“So Help Me Todd”), Somi Kakoma (Dreaming Zenzile), Lakisha May (Skeleton Crew), Nana Mensah (“Presumed Innocent”), Michael Oloyede (Inanimate), Dominique Thorne (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) and Zenzi Williams (Mobile Unit of Henry V).

The creative team for Jaja’s African Hair Braiding includes David Zinn (Scenic Design); Dede Ayite (Costume Design); Jiyoun Chang (Lighting Design); Justin Ellington (Original Music & Sound Design); Stefania Bulbarella (Video Design); Nikiya Mathis (Hair & Wig Design); Dawn-Elin Fraser (Dialect & Vocal Coach); Caparelliotis Casting, Kelly Gillespie, & Erica Hart (Casting); and Melanie J. Lisby (Production Stage Manager).

Watching a Broadway show has never been easier. Broadway live stream tickets can be purchased on League of Live Stream Theater’s website LOLST.org. After purchase, ticket buyers will receive an email including a unique, one-time-use link to access the live performance at the scheduled showtime. This innovative ticketing system ensures an easy and secure experience for every viewer.

Don't miss out! Mark your calendars for this extraordinary Broadway experience.

Limited live stream tickets are available for $69 and are available at Click Here

The performance schedule is as follows (all EST):

Tuesday, November 14 at 7:00 PM

Wednesday, November 15 at 2:00 PM

Wednesday, November 15 at 7:00 PM

Thursday, November 16 at 7:00 PM

Friday, November 17 at 8:00 PM

Saturday, November 18 at 2:00 PM

Saturday, November 18 at 8:00 PM

Sunday, November 19 at 2:00 PM

LEAGUE OF LIVE STREAM THEATER

The League of Live Stream Theater (LOLST), a new nonprofit founded in 2022, provides the production, technical, financial, and marketing solutions to bring nonprofit theater to a global audience, via live stream. Founders Jim Augustine and Oren Michels, veterans in the theater and technology industries, have a vision to make Broadway and regional theater more accessible than ever before, driving new audiences to new works, increasing awareness for world-class stages and artists, and helping these nonprofit institutions to thrive for another generation. Founding support for The League of Live Stream Theater has been provided by Bloomberg Philanthropies and the Sherrill Family Foundation. To learn more, visit Click Here.

MANHATTAN THEATRE CLUB

The 2022-23 season marked Lynne Meadow's 50th anniversary as Artistic Director of MANHATTAN THEATRE CLUB. Meadow was joined in summer 2023 by MTC's new Executive Director, Chris Jennings. MTC is one of the country's most prestigious and award-winning producing companies, having created over 600 world, American, New York and Broadway premieres, which have earned 7 Pulitzer Prizes, 28 Tony Awards, 50 Drama Desk Awards and 49 Obie Awards amongst many other honors. MTC's mission, which Meadow created in 1972 and has implemented over five decades of award-winning theatrical productions, is to develop and present new work in a dynamic, supportive environment; to identify and collaborate with the most promising new as well as seasoned, accomplished artists; and to produce a diverse repertoire of innovative, entertaining, and thought-provoking plays and musicals by American and international playwrights. MTC Education, which uses the power of live theatre and playwriting to awaken minds, ignite imaginations, open hearts, and change lives, is an important corollary to their work. MTC is an anti-racist organization that respects and honors all voices, and upholds the values of community and equity. For more information, please visit www.ManhattanTheatreClub.com.

Live stream supported by Bloomberg Philanthropies



Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy