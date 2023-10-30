Actors Strike Deal in 'Final Stretch'; Negotiations to Halt For Today

'Both parties will be working independently Monday and re-engage on scheduling at the end of the day,' according to SAG-AFTRA.

By: Oct. 30, 2023

Negotiations between SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP in the wake of the actors strike are reaching the 'final stretch', Deadline reports. However, a deal will not be reached today, as the direct talks between the two parties will halt for today, Monday, October 30.

A message sent by SAG-AFTRA to its members reads, "Over the course of the weekend, we have discussed all open proposals, including AI, with the AMPTP. Both parties will be working independently Monday and re-engage on scheduling at the end of the day."

The two sides are still negotiating topics including the role of AI in the industry and compensation when it comes to streaming shows.

Prior to this update, a source from the Guild told Deadline that the parties were close to reaching a new deal, putting an end to the 108-day strike.

"Looks like we’re in the final stretch," said a senior studio source. 

Read the original story on Deadline.

Tens of thousands of industry professionals remain out of work as the actors union SAG-AFTRA continues its strike against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. Although the Writers Guild reached agreement on a new contract late last month after a 148-day work stoppage, production on most movies and television projects remains on hold as the actors strike persists.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS recently announced a $1 million emergency grant, made in the name of the Broadway community, to the Entertainment Community Fund to provide immediate assistance and services for entertainment professionals affected by the SAG-AFTRA and Writers Guild of America strikes.



