BEETLEJUICE North American Tour Recoups After Only 37 Weeks On The Road

The North American Tour of the smash hit musical BEETLEJUICE recouped its initial investment during the recent Denver engagement, and after only 37 weeks on the road. Having played over 800,000 audience members in the past 11 months, BEETLEJUICE has consistently been among the top-grossing Broadway tours in the market and has already broken one-week engagement box-office records in Minneapolis and Tampa.

The North American Tour of BEETLEJUICE launched on December 7, 2022, at San Francisco's Golden Gate Theatre, and future tour stops have already been announced through June 2024 including Chicago, Cincinnati, Dallas, Houston, Nashville, Atlanta, Seattle, Costa Mesa, Hartford, and Baltimore, with a return engagement set for this holiday season in Charlotte. For the full schedule and tickets, please visit www.beetlejuicebroadway.com/tour.

Based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film, BEETLEJUICE tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and Beetlejuice, a demon with a thing for stripes. When Lydia calls on Beetlejuice to scare away anyone with a pulse, this double-crossing specter unleashes a (Nether)world of pandemonium in this remarkably touching show about family, love and making the most of every Day-O!

BEETLEJUICE is directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge!, Here Lies Love) with an original score by Tony Award nominee Eddie Perfect (King Kong); a book by Tony Award nominee Scott Brown (Gutenberg: The Musical) and Tony and Emmy Award nominee Anthony King (Gutenberg: The Musical); music supervision, orchestrations and incidental music by Kris Kukul (Joan of Arc: Into the Fire); and choreography by Connor Gallagher (The Robber Bridegroom).

BEETLEJUICE features scenic design by three-time Tony Award nominee David Korins (Hamilton); costume design by six-time Tony Award winner William Ivey Long (The Producers); lighting design by Tony Award winner Kenneth Posner (Kinky Boots); sound design by Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (Moulin Rouge!); projection design by Tony Award nominee and Drama Desk Award winner Peter Nigrini (Dear Evan Hansen); puppet design by Drama Desk Award winner Michael Curry (The Lion King); special effects design by Jeremy Chernick (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child); special effects design by Michael Weber (Forrest Gump); hair & wig design by Drama Desk Award nominee Charles G. LaPointe; make-up design by Joe Dulude II; physical movement coordinator Lorenzo Pisoni; additional arrangements by Eddie Perfect and Kris Kukul; music producing by Tony Award winner Matt Stine; music coordination by Kristy Norter; dance arrangements by David Dabbon; associate director is Catie Davis and associate choreographer is Michael Fatica; line producer is Jenny Gersten; casting by The Telsey Office.

Producers for BEETLEJUICE include Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures, Langley Park Productions and NETworks Presentations.

BEETLEJUICE opened at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre on Thursday, April 25, 2019, presented by Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures (Mark Kaufman) and Langley Park Productions (Kevin McCormick), and won the Drama Desk Award and Outer Critics Circle Award for David Korins' scenic design and was nominated for eight Tony Awards including Best New Musical. BEETLEJUICE had a history making run on Broadway - following the release of the musicals original Broadway cast recording and Tony Awards appearance, the box office exploded, making it the surprise hit of the 2018/2019 season. Beetlejuice's Tony Awards performance has gone on to be the most watched musical number from the broadcast with over 4.6M views. BEETLEJUICE became a sensation with fans everywhere including on TikTok, which lead to an additional burst of ticket sales from a new audience for Broadway, making the musical one of the top grossing shows on Broadway, going on to break the Winter Garden box office record. The smash hit musical BEETLEJUICE played 366 performances at the Winter Garden Theatre on Broadway before being shuttered with the rest of Broadway on March 12, 2020. Overwhelming demand for the smash hit musical from fans led to its improbable Broadway resurrection at Broadway's Marquis Theater where it played through Sunday, January 8, 2023. BEETLEJUICE played 27 previews and 366 regular performances at the Winter Garden Theatre, and 313 regular performances at the Marquis Theater, for a total of 679 performances on Broadway.

GHOSTLIGHT RECORDS and WARNER RECORDS released BEETLEJUICE – ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING for digital download, streaming and on CD. The album is produced by Tony Award winner Matt Stine, Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, Tony nominee Eddie Perfect and three-time Grammy Award winner Kurt Deutsch and has surpassed 625 million streams in the United States and 1.07 billion streams globally. These landmark numbers continue the remarkable success of the album, reaching the list of top 10 most streamed OBCRs of the previous decade. The show's songs have placed in Spotify's “Viral 50” charts in 13 different countries. In addition, “Say My Name,” one of the show's breakout showstoppers, was chosen as Amazon's “Alexa Song of the Day” in 2019. The incredible growth is partly a result of user-generated content on TikTok, where songs from the album have been used in over one million videos.

BEETLEJUICE is based on the 1988 Academy Award-winning Geffen Company motion picture presented by Warner Bros. and directed by Tim Burton. The smash hit comedy starred Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Jeffrey Jones, Catherine O'Hara and Winona Ryder with story by Michael McDowell and Larry Wilson.

The BEETLEJUICE stage management team is led by Alan D. Knight, and also includes Stephanie Halbedel, and Leslie S. Allen. BEETLEJUICE music direction is by Andy Grobengieser. The company management team is Joel T. Herbst and Hillary Smith.