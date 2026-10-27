Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 27, 2026- RENT Turns 30 and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 27, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 27, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Here's what you need to know from yesterday's top stories:
On Broadway, Derek Jordan Taylor is making his mark in THE OUTSIDERS, moving from swing to full-time principal performer, while Rachel Bloom makes her Broadway debut in THE IMAGINARY INVALID. Off stage, Williamstown Theatre Festival is rebuilding after recent upheaval.
In entertainment news, Cynthia Erivo starred in a hilarious Nigerian WICKED sketch on SNL UK, and we have exclusive videos from the IN THE HEIGHTS sitzprobe at NYC Center. Plus, we're celebrating the legacy of Peggy King, the 1950s television and recording star.
Looking ahead, the full cast is set for GIRLS JUST WANT TO HAVE FUN's world premiere in Pittsburgh, and Aaron Tveit and Rachel Zegler are rehearsing for the RENT 30th Anniversary Concert.
Stay tuned for more updates throughout the day!
But first...
|Coming Up
Thursday, October 29
A Few Good Men opens on Broadway
|The Front Page
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Exclusive: From Swing to Full-Time Principal, Derek Jordan Taylor Makes THE OUTSIDERS Role His Own
After assuming the role of Two-Bit full-time in the Broadway musical 'The Outsiders,' Derek Jordan Taylor was already on a few times as understudy for Dallas Winston — but being a former swing, he’s used to it.
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Debut of the Month: Rachel Bloom in THE IMAGINARY INVALID - 'Let Us Make You Laugh'
Rachel Bloom is currently making her Broadway debut as Toinette in The Imaginary Invalid. Read BroadwayWorld's Debut of the Month feature with Rachel Bloom where she discusses fulfilling her lifelong Broadway dream.
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After the Reckoning, Williamstown Theatre Festival Is Still Searching for What Comes Next
After years of upheaval and a hiatus, Williamstown Theatre Festival has cut its staff to three. It’s now hunting for an artistic director and planning a smaller 2027 festival.
|Must Watch
|Video: Cynthia Erivo Stars in 'Nigerian WICKED' Sketch on SNL UK
by Stephi Wild
Cynthia Erivo hosted Saturday Night Live UK, where she starred in a sketch called 'Nigerian Wicked', appearing as Glinda alongside Ayoade Bamgboye as Elphaba. The sketch parodied the musical in the style of a Nollywood film. Watch the video here!. (more...)
|Video: Daniel Casey Stars in MIDSOMER MURDERS: THE KILLINGS AT BADGER'S DRIFT UK Tour
by Stephi Wild
An all new video has been released starring Daniel Casey for the upcoming UK and Ireland tour of Midsomer Murders: The Killings at Badger's Drift. Check out the video here!. (more...)
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Videos: Inside the IN THE HEIGHTS Sitzprobe at New York City Center
Video: Aaron Tveit and Rachel Zegler Perform 'Without You' in Rehearsal For RENT 30th Anniversary Concert
by Stephi Wild
Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has shared a video from rehearsal for the upcoming RENT 30th Anniversary Concert, featuring Aaron Tveit and Rachel Zegler performing 'Without You.' Watch the video here.. (more...)
Video: Original RENT Stars Perform 'I'll Cover You' on the TODAY SHOW
by Michael Major
As Broadway prepares to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Rent on Monday night, stars from the original run appeared on the TODAY Show to perform 'I'll Cover You.' Watch the video now!. (more...)
|Hot Photos
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Photos: Dramatists Guild Foundation Raises Over $1 Million at Annual Gala
Photos: Richard Perez and Phillip Taratula Join A KIDMAN CAROL; See Inside Rehearsals
Up on the Marquee: IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE Lands on Broadway
|Industry Insights
by Stephi Wild
Eden Espinosa and Alex Moffat star in an industry reading of Adam Morrison's dark comedy GOOD TABLE MANNERS: A COMEDY IN 7 COURSES at The Barrow Group.. (more...)
WANTED to Feature Equal Justice Initiative as Co-Producer
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Equal Justice Initiative, the nonprofit organization founded by civil rights attorney and bestselling author Bryan Stevenson, will join the new musical WANTED as a co-producer. . (more...)
Williamstown is down to three staff and still searching for its next AD
by Alex Freeman
Williamstown rebuilds from a staff of three, Broadway’s $21B impact on NYC meets a real estate squeeze, Kimberly Motes takes the helm at Hennepin Arts, and Equity and Brighton Fringe strike a UK first. Read the full newsletter.. (more...)
Murmuration Theatre Company to Launch Inaugural Playwriting Cohort
by Rachel Stone
Murmuration Theatre Company, the Brooklyn-based theatre collective, selected six playwrights for an eight-month developmental program culminating in readings in 2027. The cohort will workshop plays under the leadership of Emma McGlashen and Kevin Cheng.. (more...)
Alliance Theatre Names Rhavynn Drummer, Tyler Ennis, Amanda Watkins to Leadership Team
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Atlanta's Alliance Theatre appointed three new leaders to its team: Rhavynn Drummer as Casting Director, Tyler Ennis as Chief Development Officer, and Amanda Watkins as BOLD Artistic Producer.. (more...)
Bree Lowdermilk, B Dang and More Named Page 73 2027 Playwriting Fellowship Semifinalists
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Page 73 has revealed 13 semifinalists for its 2027 Playwriting Fellowship, now in its 24th year. The award supports playwrights without an Off-Broadway premiere in New York City and includes a $20,000 honorarium and development support.. (more...)
Greg Berlanti to Receive Paley Honors Award at 2026 Gala
by Stephi Wild
Greg Berlanti will receive the Paley Center for Media's highest honor, the Paley Honors Award, at a star-studded gala at The Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills.. (more...)
Theatre Communications Group Unveils Leadership Transition Amid Financial Challenges
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Theatre Communications Group appointed Shaunda Miles McDill as interim executive director following the departure of three co-executive directors. The organization is addressing significant financial challenges and undertaking restructuring.. (more...)
Peggy King, Singer and Stage and Screen Actress, Dies at 96
by Stephi Wild
Peggy King, a major television and recording star of the 1950s who appeared on the George Gobel Show and performed at the Academy Awards, died after a long battle with Alzheimer's.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Stephi Wild
Peggy King, a major television and recording star of the 1950s who appeared on the George Gobel Show and performed at the Academy Awards, died after a long battle with Alzheimer's.. (more...)
Full Cast Set for GIRLS JUST WANT TO HAVE FUN World Premiere in Pittsburgh
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The full cast has been set for the world premiere of Girls Just Want To Have Fun, a new musical inspired by the film written by Amy Spies and featuring a score of 1980s chart-toppers. The show will play at the Pittsburgh Playhouse's PNC Theatre.. (more...)
THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING Tickets to Go on Sale
by Rachel Stone
Lionsgate will open ticket sales for THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING, the prequel film set 24 years before the original trilogy. Early-access screenings in premium formats begin before the wide theatrical release.. (more...)
Contest: Win Tickets to The New York Pops One Night Only: An Evening with Denée Benton & Jordan Donica
by Michael Major
Enter to win two tickets to The New York Pops One Night Only: An Evening with Denée Benton and Jordan Donica. Enjoy a new program that highlights favorites from their careers.. (more...)
PARTY TRICK to Make World Premiere at The Hudson Backstage
by Stephi Wild
Tianna Loverde's dark comedy PARTY TRICK will open at The Hudson Backstage Theatre in Los Angeles. The production confronts sexual assault while exploring friendship and humor among twentysomethings.. (more...)
Hot Tickets of the Week: SCHMIGADOON!, JUST IN TIME & More
by Team BWW
Let BroadwayWorld and Ticketmaster be your guide to which plays and musicals are the most buzz-worthy this week. Check out the shows we recommend that you should snag tickets to this week, starting October 26, 2026.. (more...)
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul and Sara Bareilles to Launch THE COMPOSER SERIES at LCT
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Lincoln Center Theater revealed the inaugural lineup for THE COMPOSER SERIES, featuring Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Sara Bareilles mentoring emerging songwriters in one-night-only events at the Vivian Beaumont Theater.. (more...)
Marisha Wallace, Janie Dee, and More Set For the Inaugural Great British Theatres Awards
by Stephi Wild
The inaugural Great British Theatres Awards will celebrate UK cultural contributions with performances and presenters including stage and screen stars at Central Hall Westminster.. (more...)
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See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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