Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 27, 2026- RENT Turns 30 and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 27, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Picked For You

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Here's what you need to know from yesterday's top stories:

On Broadway, Derek Jordan Taylor is making his mark in THE OUTSIDERS, moving from swing to full-time principal performer, while Rachel Bloom makes her Broadway debut in THE IMAGINARY INVALID. Off stage, Williamstown Theatre Festival is rebuilding after recent upheaval.

In entertainment news, Cynthia Erivo starred in a hilarious Nigerian WICKED sketch on SNL UK, and we have exclusive videos from the IN THE HEIGHTS sitzprobe at NYC Center. Plus, we're celebrating the legacy of Peggy King, the 1950s television and recording star.

Looking ahead, the full cast is set for GIRLS JUST WANT TO HAVE FUN's world premiere in Pittsburgh, and Aaron Tveit and Rachel Zegler are rehearsing for the RENT 30th Anniversary Concert.

Stay tuned for more updates throughout the day!