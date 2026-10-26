Contest: Win Tickets to The New York Pops One Night Only: An Evening with Denée Benton & Jordan Donica

Enter to win two tickets to The New York Pops One Night Only: An Evening with Denée Benton and Jordan Donica at Carnegie Hall. Enjoy a new program that highlights favorites from their careers—including selections from The Phantom of the Opera, Sunday in the Park with George, Camelot, and Aida—and the Great American Songbook.

BroadwayWorld is giving away two (2) parquet seats ($384 total value) for the Friday, November 20, 2026 performance.

Image credits: Denée Benton by Tiffany Brodman, Jordan Donica by Cory Vanderploeg

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 5 Days 14 Hrs 31 Min 34 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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