Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Contest: Win Tickets to The New York Pops One Night Only: An Evening with Denée Benton & Jordan Donica
BroadwayWorld is giving away two tickets to the Carnegie Hall performance on Friday, November 20, 2026.
By: Michael Major
Enter to win two tickets to The New York Pops One Night Only: An Evening with Denée Benton and Jordan Donica at Carnegie Hall. Enjoy a new program that highlights favorites from their careers—including selections from The Phantom of the Opera, Sunday in the Park with George, Camelot, and Aida—and the Great American Songbook.
BroadwayWorld is giving away two (2) parquet seats ($384 total value) for the Friday, November 20, 2026 performance.
Image credits: Denée Benton by Tiffany Brodman, Jordan Donica by Cory Vanderploeg
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