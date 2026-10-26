Video: Cynthia Erivo Stars in 'Nigerian WICKED' Sketch on SNL UK







Emmy, Grammy and Tony award winning and 3-time Oscar nominated actor and singer Cynthia Erivo (Wicked, Harriet) hosted Saturday Night Live UK on 24 October, with musical guests, indie rock band Blossoms.

During the episode, Erivo starred in a sketch called 'Nigerian Wicked', where she appeared as Glinda, alongside Ayoade Bamgboye as Elphaba. The sketch parodied the musical in the style of a Nollywood film trailer. Check out the video here!

Broadcast live each week, SNL UK welcomes a different celebrity host and musical guest for every episode, alongside topical sketches, live music performances and a British take on the iconic Weekend Update segment. Returning cast members include Hammed Animashaun, Ayoade Bamgboye, Larry Dean, Celeste Dring, George Fouracres, Ania Magliano, Annabel Marlow, Freddie Meredith, Al Nash, Jack Shep, Emma Sidi and Paddy Young.

About Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo, MBE is an Emmy, Tony, 2x Grammy Award-winning, and 3x Academy Award-nominated actress, singer, author, and producer. She stars as Elphaba in Universal’s film adaptation of the hit musical WICKED from director Jon M. Chu. WICKED Part One opened on November 22nd, 2024, and has since become the highest-grossing movie ever at the domestic box office based on a Broadway musical. The second part of the film, WICKED: FOR GOOD, opened on November 21, 2025.

In February 2026, Erivo made her return to the West End in Kip Williams' play DRACULA. In this one-woman show, Erivo played 23 characters - from the naïve solicitor Jonathan Harker and his fiancée Mina Murray to confidante Lucy Westenra, her suitors, and the formidable vampire hunter Van Helsing — as well as the infamous Count Dracula themself. Dracula will make a limited run through May 2026.

Erivo won a Grammy award for "Defying Gravity" in the 'Best Pop Duo/Group Performance' with Ariana Grande. She released her second studio album, I FORGIVE YOU, on June 6, 2025, with Republic Records and received a 2026 Grammy nomination for her single ‘Be Okay’ off the album in the category of ‘Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella.’

In November 2025, Erivo published her book Simply More: A Book for Anyone Who Has Been Told They’re Too Much via Flatiron Books, an imprint of Macmillan Publishers. The book was released on November 18, 2025, and became an instant NEW YORK TIMES Bestseller.

She recently starred in the film adaptation of the Broadway play PRIMA FACIE, which she also Executive Produced under her Edith’s Daughter banner. She also recently wrapped production on Paramount’s CHILDREN OF BLOOD AND BONE, where she will star alongside an ensemble cast including Viola Davis, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Idris Elba, Amandla Stenberg, Damson Idris, Regina King, Lashana Lynch, and more, as well as KAROSHI. She also will team up with director Bill Condon for The Road Home, a musical drama centering on real-life musicians Miriam ‘Mama Africa’ Makeba and Hugh Masekela and their Graceland band.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 5 Days 18 Hrs 05 Min 32 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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