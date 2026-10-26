Photos: Richard Perez and Phillip Taratula Join A KIDMAN CAROL; See Inside Rehearsals

The complete cast has been revealed for A Kidman Carol Off-Broadway. Written by Kevin Zak and directed by Skylar Fox, the production will feature Richard Perez and Phillip Taratula who will join the previously announced onstage company including Marla Mindelle, Josh Sharp, and Ashby Florence, with Lizzy Brooks and Michael Khalid Karadsheh as swings. See photos from rehearsals!

A Kidman Carol will play a limited, 6-week engagement at New World Stages beginning Monday, November 16 with an official opening on Monday, November 30.

On Oscar's Eve, Academy Award-winning legend and Hollywood Scrooge Cate Blanchett (Josh Sharp, ta-da!) is visited by three spirits of Nicole Kidman (Marla Mindelle, Titanique) in order to learn the true meaning of Awards Season. A journey from her own past in the Australian outback, through a present Dickensian Tinsel Town teetering on the edge of disaster, and into a terrifying future, Cate must take Nicole's message to heart - or her soul, cinema, and the world as we know it could perish.

A Kidman Carol is a vicious, chaotic fever dream from Lucille Lortel and Queerty Award-nominated playwright Kevin Zak (Ginger Twinsies) that will leave you not only entertained, but somehow reborn. How can we find hope again after discovering the dream you wished would come true....might actually be a nightmare?

The creative team for A Kidman Carol includes dots (Scenic Design), Wilberth Gonzalez (Costume Design), Stacey Derosier (Lighting Design), Germán Martínez (Sound Design), Caite Hevner (Projection and Video Design), Krystal Balleza & Will Vicari (Wig and Makeup Design), Daniel Kluger (Compositions), Jesse Robb (Choreography), Jonno Knust (Props), and Patrick Mulryan (Dialects). Aaron A. Watson serves as Production Stage Manager.

Photo credit: Austin Ruffer

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 5 Days 12 Hrs 39 Min 07 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming