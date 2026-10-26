Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Photos: Richard Perez and Phillip Taratula Join A KIDMAN CAROL; See Inside Rehearsals
See photos of Marla Mindelle, Josh Sharp, Ashby Florence and more in the rehearsal room.
The complete cast has been revealed for A Kidman Carol Off-Broadway. Written by Kevin Zak and directed by Skylar Fox, the production will feature Richard Perez and Phillip Taratula who will join the previously announced onstage company including Marla Mindelle, Josh Sharp, and Ashby Florence, with Lizzy Brooks and Michael Khalid Karadsheh as swings. See photos from rehearsals!
A Kidman Carol will play a limited, 6-week engagement at New World Stages beginning Monday, November 16 with an official opening on Monday, November 30.
On Oscar's Eve, Academy Award-winning legend and Hollywood Scrooge Cate Blanchett (Josh Sharp, ta-da!) is visited by three spirits of Nicole Kidman (Marla Mindelle, Titanique) in order to learn the true meaning of Awards Season. A journey from her own past in the Australian outback, through a present Dickensian Tinsel Town teetering on the edge of disaster, and into a terrifying future, Cate must take Nicole's message to heart - or her soul, cinema, and the world as we know it could perish.
A Kidman Carol is a vicious, chaotic fever dream from Lucille Lortel and Queerty Award-nominated playwright Kevin Zak (Ginger Twinsies) that will leave you not only entertained, but somehow reborn. How can we find hope again after discovering the dream you wished would come true....might actually be a nightmare?
The creative team for A Kidman Carol includes dots (Scenic Design), Wilberth Gonzalez (Costume Design), Stacey Derosier (Lighting Design), Germán Martínez (Sound Design), Caite Hevner (Projection and Video Design), Krystal Balleza & Will Vicari (Wig and Makeup Design), Daniel Kluger (Compositions), Jesse Robb (Choreography), Jonno Knust (Props), and Patrick Mulryan (Dialects). Aaron A. Watson serves as Production Stage Manager.
Photo credit: Austin Ruffer
Of Kidman Carol
Company Of Kidman Carol
Kevin Zak, George Strus, Skylar Fox, and the cast of A Kidman Carol
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