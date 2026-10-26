Hot Tickets of the Week: SCHMIGADOON!, JUST IN TIME & More

Ready to see your next Broadway show? Of course you are! Let BroadwayWorld and Ticketmaster be your guide to which plays and musicals are the most buzz-worthy this week. Check out the shows we recommend that you should snag tickets to this week, starting October 26, 2026.

Just in Time

Matthew Morrison returns to Broadway as Bobby Darin, the legendary singer whose short but remarkable life took him from teen idol to global sensation, inspiring generations of performers who followed. JUST IN TIME is an exhilarating new musical that will transport audiences into an intimate, swinging nightclub complete with a live band, a stellar ensemble cast, and iconic Bobby Darin's hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Mack the Knife,” “Splish Splash," and “Dream Lover.”

Read More: Nicholas Christopher Will Play Bobby Darin in JUST IN TIME on Broadway

Schmigadoon!

10-27% off the base price in select Orchestra and Mezzanine locations for performances October 27 through November 2 (excluding the matinee on 10/28.)

New York doctors Josh and Melissa set out on a couples’ backpacking retreat to rekindle the flame, but instead find themselves in Schmigadoon, a magical town that’s a Golden Age musical come to life. The townspeople won’t stop singing, the bridge out leads nowhere, and the only way to escape is by finding true love—which may or may not be with each other. Schmigadoon! recently had a big night at the 2026 Tony Awards, winning for Best Musical and in three other categories.

Read More: The Teen Critics Cross That Bridge to SCHMIGADOON!

Six

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over! Catch in now before it closes on January, 3, 2027.

Read More: Abigail Barlow Will Return to Broadway's SIX as Katherine Howard

Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Stranger Things is the most Tony-winning play of the season! In 1959 Hawkins, Indiana, the Creel family seeks a fresh start, especially their teenage son Henry, who is eager to escape his troubled past. Initially, things go well — he finds friendship and joins the school play. But when a wave of shocking crimes strikes the town, Henry is forced to confront a terrifying truth: is there something inside him that connects him to the horrors unfolding around him?

Read More: Go Into the Void at STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW on Broadway

The Lost Boys

Welcome to Santa Carla. Perfect weather. Beautiful beaches. And a charming boardwalk…as long as you ignore all the “Missing” posters. When a mother and her two teenage sons move to town in desperate need of a fresh start, they soon uncover the darker side of this sunny coastal community. While Lucy tries to piece her family’s life back together, Michael keeps pulling away in search of belonging. As he finds connection with a local rock band and its charismatic leader, his younger brother Sam comes face-to-face with a terrifying reality: When night falls, Michael’s new friends are even more dangerous than they first appeared.

Read More: LJ Benet Beg Fans to Stop Recording After Scary Moment Regarding Safety Onstage at THE LOST BOYS