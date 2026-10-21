Review Roundup: THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON Opens at The Public Theater

The North American premiere of The Curious Case of Benjamin Button has officially opened at The Public Theater, starring Tony Award nominee Andrew Durand, Kelsee Kimmel, Sachiko Mae, and more. The reviews are coming in! Find out what critics are saying about the production.

Following runs at London's Southwark Playhouse and in the West End, the musical began performances at The Public's Newman Theater on October 8 and officially opened on October 21. The production has been extended through Sunday, December 6.

Based on the short story by F. Scott Fitzgerald, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button features a book and lyrics by Jethro Compton and music and lyrics by Darren Clark. Compton also directs, with choreography by Chi-San Howard.

Set in a Cornish fishing village, the musical follows Benjamin Button, a man who begins his life as an old man and grows younger with time. The story is brought to the stage by an ensemble of 15 actor-musicians.

The creative team includes scenic design by Compton, costume design by Anna Kelsey, lighting design by Zoe Spurr, and sound design by Luke Swaffield for Autograph Sound. Mark Aspinall and Darren Clark provide orchestrations and arrangements and serve as music supervisors, with Aspinall also serving as music director.

Helen Shaw, The New York Times: Unfortunately, I don’t think all the time in the world would change “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” into my kind of show. For one thing, the two hour and 45 minute British production, remade at the Public Theater with a U.S. cast, hits one musical idea — a folksy Celtic reel — and then never veers. This starts out joyfully, but it palls. Man is born as an old guy? Folksy Celtic reel. Man enters World War II? Folksy Celtic reel.

Charles Isherwood, The Wall Street Journal: It’s a truism, or a truth, that people rarely feel inside as old as they are. Or for that matter as young. F. Scott Fitzgerald played upon this idea with gently satiric invention in his story “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,” which has been adapted into a jaunty and moving musical now at the Public Theater after being produced to a warm reception in London.

Johnny Oleksinki, The New York Post: Much as Benjamin Button ages backwards from elderly to infant, the new musical “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” also starts off unrecognizably from where it ultimately winds up. From annoying to beautiful.

Hayley Levitt, TheaterMania: And then there’s “When E’re She Looked at Me,” the infectious jig that feels like both remembering and discovering giddy romance. It could be a staple at any Dublin pub, but in this tale, it recounts the beginnings of the great love story between Benjamin and barmaid Elowen Keene. Andrew Durand, a proven commodity from oddball shows like Dead Outlaw, Shucked, and last season’s revival of Rocky Horror, delivers an understated and vulnerable performance in the title role. Most importantly, his journey of de-aging is wholly believable in its subtlety. Delicate shifts of voice and posture (paired with the most minor modifications in Anna Kelsey’s costuming) are all this fable needs when imagination is already in the mix.

Austin Fimmano, New York Theatre Guide: Stuffed with repeating references to time and the tides, there’s an undeniable folktale quality to the way Compton has chosen to retell this story. But despite the mythological premise, the stakes of Benjamin’s story are tenderly provincial. One man just wants to watch his little boy playing with other children. Another wishes he could watch his children grow old. And they’re all headed for the same destination: the parish church graveyard along the Cornish coastal path. Benjamin Button may ultimately be a sad tale, but it’s infused with a gentle humor, a persistent loveliness, and an irresistibly toe-tapping score that will only leave you smiling.

Matthew Wexler, 1 Minute Critic: At its heart, though, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button delivers a love story for the ages, even if the musical is still growing into it.

Frank Scheck, New York Stage Review: Expect to feel warm and fuzzy at the new musical imported from London by the Public Theater. Not so much adapted from than inspired by the 1922 F. Scott Fitzgerald story of the same name, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button is a charmer of a musical that possesses distinct Come from Away vibes. Featuring a terrific cast of actor/musicians including recent Tony nominee Andrew Durand (Dead Outlaw) in the title role, the show is a crowd-pleaser that is already being talked about for a Broadway transfer.

David Finkle, New York Stage Review: The entertaining, urgent, psychologically complex, moving highlighter is The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, book and lyrics by Jethro Compton, music and lyrics by Darren Clark, choreography by Chi-San Howard, direction by Compton (who also designed the capacious set). Even above and beyond that, it arrives from London (completely recast) as winner of the 2025 Olivier Award for, of course, best musical.