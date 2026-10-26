Video: Watch a First Look at the MAYBE HAPPY ENDING North American Tour







The North American tour of MAYBE HAPPY ENDING has released a new preview, featuring stars Steven Huynh and Claire Kwon. The production is continuing its run across the country following its launch earlier this fall, also featuring Francisco Javier González as Gil Brentley and James Seol as James, Juneseo & Others.

MAYBE HAPPY ENDING is written by Tony Award winners Will Aronson and Hue Park. The musical centers on two helper robots and is presented in both Korean and English-language versions, with the English version having had its U.S. premiere at the Alliance Theatre in Atlanta.

The touring production also includes standbys Bryan Chan, Erica Durham, Kennedy Kanagawa, and Mia Nicole Nelson. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Arden, with set and additional video design by Tony Award winner Dane Laffrey, costume design by Tony Award winner Clint Ramos, lighting design by Tony Award nominee Ben Stanton, sound design by Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski, and video design by Tony Award winner George Reeve. Deborah Abramson serves as music supervisor and Josh Tatsuo Cullen as music director.

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Related Stories 1 Tickets to MAYBE HAPPY ENDING National Tour in Baltimore on Sale Now

The Tony Award-winning Best Musical Maybe Happy Ending, directed by Michael Arden, will launch its North American Tour at Baltimore's Hippodrome Theatre, with original Broadway cast members Steven Huynh and Claire Kwon starring.