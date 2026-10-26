Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Video: Original RENT Stars Perform 'I'll Cover You' on the TODAY SHOW
The musical's original 'Angel' Wilson Jermaine Heredia was joined by Marcus Paul James on the morning show.
As Broadway prepares to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Rent on Monday night, stars from the original run appeared on the TODAY Show to perform "I'll Cover You." The new video comes ahead of a star-studded concert at the Richard Rodgers theatre tonight.
The musical's original 'Angel Dumott Schunard' Wilson Jermaine Heredia appeared on the morning show to perform the beloved Jonathan Larson song, along with Marcus Paul James, who is one of the actors to take on the role of 'Collins' in the original production.
Joining Tony Award winner Heredia in tonight's all-star lineup is original cast members Yassmin Alers, Gilles Chiasson, Darius de Haas, Shelley Dickinson, Taye Diggs, David Driver, Rodney Hicks, Tony winner Idina Menzel, Timothy Britten Parker, Tony nominee Adam Pascal, Anthony Rapp, Tony nominee Daphne Rubin-Vega, Byron Utley and Fredi Walker-Browne.
Joining them are Tony winner Natalie Venetia Belcon, Sharon Catherine Brown, Bryson Bruce, Haven Burton, Tony winner Norbert Leo Butz, Matt Caplan, Tony nominee Will Chase, Tony nominee Nicholas Christopher, Wilson Cruz, Coleman Cummings, Merle Dandridge, Maya Days, Tori DePrimo, Shaun Earl, Trey Ellett, Tony nominee Eden Espinosa, Jordan Fisher, Rayla Garske, Ava Gaudet, Andrea Goss, Tamyra Gray, Christopher J. Hanke, Tony winner Neil Patrick Harris, Nicolette Hart, Marcus Paul James, Cody Jenkins, Justin Johnston, Owen Johnston II, Adam Kantor, Lencia Kebede, Tamika Lawrence, Telly Leung, Jose Llana, Tracy McDowell, Tony nominee Michael McElroy, David Merino, Alan Mingo Jr., Manley Pope, Jai Rodriguez, James Schoppe, Andy Señor Jr., Aiyana Smash, Antonique Smith, Jacques C. Smith, Tony nominee Ephraim Sykes, Tracie Thoms, Deri'Andra Tucker, Tony winner Aaron Tveit, Lorraine Velez, Jay Wilkison, Schele Williams and Rachel Zegler.
Rent's original director, five-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif, will return to helm the evening. Original choreographer Marlies Yearby and music supervisor Tim Weil also will return. Weil will lead original Rent band members Kenny Brescia, Jeff Potter and Daniel A. Weiss, who will be joined by Steve Gelfand.
The one-night-only presentation of Larson's seminal work will be produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and Andy Jones, founder of Baseline Theatrical. The license for this production of Rent is generously provided by Music Theatre International.
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