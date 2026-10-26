Lin-Manuel Miranda, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul and Sara Bareilles to Launch THE COMPOSER SERIES at LCT

Lincoln Center Theater revealed the dates for their inaugural lineup for The Composer Series. In this new series, some of the most influential songwriters of our time take the stage to champion the next generation of musical theater artists. In three one-night-only events at the Vivian Beaumont Theater, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Sara Bareilles each join forces with exciting emerging composers to share songs, stories, and the creative spark that connects one generation of artists to the next.

Each evening will feature performances of works by these celebrated artists alongside new music from rising voices in the field, creating a rare opportunity to experience established and emerging talent in conversation. Through performance and discussion, audiences will gain an intimate glimpse into the craft of songwriting, the mentorship and generosity that sustain the art form, and the future of American musical theater. The emerging composers were hand selected and curated by each headlining composer.

The programming will include:

Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, joined by composers Barlow & Bear, Marie Dresselhuis, Joriah Kwamé, Oliver Richman, and Jaheem King Toombs on Monday, November 30, 2026 at 8:00PM.

Lin-Manuel Miranda on Monday, December 14, 2026 at 8:00PM.

Sara Bareilles on Monday, June 21, 2027 at 8:00PM.

Additional information, including guest performers, vocalists, and emerging composers for the Lin-Manuel Miranda and Sara Bareilles evenings will be announced shortly.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 5 Days 07 Hrs 59 Min 17 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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