Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul and Sara Bareilles to Launch THE COMPOSER SERIES at LCT
The three-event series will pair celebrated songwriters with hand-selected emerging composers for performances and discussion at the Vivian Beaumont Theater.
Lincoln Center Theater revealed the dates for their inaugural lineup for The Composer Series. In this new series, some of the most influential songwriters of our time take the stage to champion the next generation of musical theater artists. In three one-night-only events at the Vivian Beaumont Theater, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Sara Bareilles each join forces with exciting emerging composers to share songs, stories, and the creative spark that connects one generation of artists to the next.
Each evening will feature performances of works by these celebrated artists alongside new music from rising voices in the field, creating a rare opportunity to experience established and emerging talent in conversation. Through performance and discussion, audiences will gain an intimate glimpse into the craft of songwriting, the mentorship and generosity that sustain the art form, and the future of American musical theater. The emerging composers were hand selected and curated by each headlining composer.
The programming will include:
Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, joined by composers Barlow & Bear, Marie Dresselhuis, Joriah Kwamé, Oliver Richman, and Jaheem King Toombs on Monday, November 30, 2026 at 8:00PM.
Lin-Manuel Miranda on Monday, December 14, 2026 at 8:00PM.
Sara Bareilles on Monday, June 21, 2027 at 8:00PM.
Additional information, including guest performers, vocalists, and emerging composers for the Lin-Manuel Miranda and Sara Bareilles evenings will be announced shortly.
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