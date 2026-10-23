Photos: Robin Roberts, Gayle King & More Celebrate Sherri Shepherd's ALADDIN Broadway Debut

Emmy-winning talk show host, comedian, and actress Sherri Shepherd recently made her debut as the Genie in Disney's Aladdin on Broadway, and some famous friends were on hand to cheer her on! Check out photos of the stars celebrating Shepherd's debut below!

Among those celebrating Shepherd's Broadway return were Robin Roberts, Gayle King, Sara Haines, Ricki Lake, Bevy Smith, Kandi Burruss, and more.

Shepherd began performances as the Genie on October 16, 2026, and will continue in the role for a limited engagement through Sunday, January 3, 2027.

Check out first look photos of Sherri in action as the Genie.

A Daytime Emmy Award winner and multiple NAACP Image Award recipient, Shepherd recently concluded four seasons as host of her nationally syndicated talk show, SHERRI. She previously spent seven years as a co-host of The View and has appeared in television series including 30 Rock, Everybody Loves Raymond, The Sex Lives of College Girls, and Less Than Perfect.

Shepherd previously appeared on Broadway in Cinderella, making history as the first African American actress to portray the Evil Stepmother. Her additional stage credits include the Off-Broadway productions Love, Loss, and What I Wore and My First Ex-Husband.

In addition to her television and stage career, Shepherd is a bestselling author and stand-up comedian. Her recent projects include the children's book Sunshine Queens and the upcoming romance novel Life Is a K-Drama, co-written with Jayci Lee and scheduled for release in April 2027.

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