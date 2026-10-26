WANTED to Feature Equal Justice Initiative as Co-Producer

Equal Justice Initiative, the nonprofit organization founded by civil rights attorney and bestselling author Bryan Stevenson, will join the new musical Wanted as a co-producer. Dedicated to ending mass incarceration, challenging racial and economic injustice and confronting America's history of racial inequality, EJI joins the Broadway production inspired by the remarkable family history of Mary and Martha Clarke, two Black sisters in 1890s Texas who passed as white and, according to family legend, became outlaws to save their family.

Founded in 1989, EJI has become a leading voice in the fight for racial justice and in efforts to deepen the nation's understanding of its history. In addition to its legal advocacy and work protecting basic human rights, the organization operates the Legacy Sites in Montgomery, Alabama, including the Legacy Museum, the National Memorial for Peace and Justice, Freedom Monument Sculpture Park, and Montgomery Square, which illuminate the history and enduring impact of slavery, racial terror, segregation and mass incarceration in America. Set in the aftermath of Reconstruction, Wanted unfolds against this same history, exploring its profound impact on the lives of Clarke sisters fighting for their family's freedom.

EJI's participation in Wanted brings together the organization's commitment to confronting historical injustice with a new American musical exploring race, identity, family and freedom. As part of this collaboration, EJI and the production are developing an in-theatre lobby display, launching in November, that will illuminate these shared themes, deepen audiences' engagement with the story and offer resources for further learning.

Wanted, a new American musical, began previews Thursday, October 15 ahead of an opening night on Sunday, November 8 at the James Earl Jones Theatre,

Wanted stars Solea Pfeiffer as Mary Clarke, Liisi LaFontaine as Martha Clarke, Ledisi as Tallulah Clarke, Luke James as Elijah, Bradley Jaden as Jesse, Aurelia Williams as Sissy, and Awa Sal Secka as Flo. The production also features Ximone Rose as the standby for Mary and Martha Clarke, Melody A. Betts, Aaron Arnell Harrington, Jennie Harney, Rayshun LaMarr, Hailey Thomas and Harris Matthew as the Kinfolk, a vibrant chorus of ancestors who help guide the Clarke sisters on their epic journey. Rounding out the company is Wesley J. Barnes, Kailey Boyle, Meghan Olivia Corbett, Timothy Hughes, Crystal Joy, Mary Claire King, Brad Sharp, Danielle J. Summons, Nathan Quay Thomas, Katie Thompson and Brent Thiessen.

Texas, 1893 — Twin sisters Mary and Martha Clarke are on the run. The sisters, Black women who pass for white and hide in plain sight, straddle a dangerous line between two Americas. But as powerful forces close in to keep their family from claiming a future of their own, Mary and Martha are driven to desperate measures to save their mother and their family's legacy. When survival demands they do the unthinkable, the sisters nevertheless fight for self-determination, dignity, and the inheritance they have long been denied.

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