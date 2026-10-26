Videos: Inside the IN THE HEIGHTS Sitzprobe at New York City Center

Lights up at New York City Center! Step inside the sitzprobe for In the Heights at New York City Center before performances begin this week. The new videos give a preview of some of the Lin-Manuel Miranda tunes featured in the show, including "Breathe," "Champagne," and the title song.

The new videos feature Jaci Calderon (Nina), Ashley De La Rosa (Vanessa), and Matte Martinez (Usnavi). The cast also features Tony Award winner Natalie Venetia Belcon (Claudia), Linedy Genao (Daniela), Ishmael Gonzalez (Sonny), Ivan Hernandez (Kevin), Cedric Leiba Jr (Piragüero), Aaron James McKenzie (Benny), Ilia Isorelýs Paulino (Carla), and Veronica Vazquez-Jackson (Camila).

Go inside rehearsals for the upcoming production, with a look at "96,000" and "When You're Home," here.

About In The Heights

Featuring music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda and a book by Pulitzer Prize winner Quiara Alegría Hudes, In the Heights blends hip-hop, Latin rhythms, and traditional Broadway sounds to tell a multigenerational story about family, ambition, and belonging.

The 2008 Tony Award-winning musical unfolds over three hot July days in New York City's Washington Heights as bodega owner Usnavi and his neighbors navigate the meaning of home in a rapidly changing neighborhood. Directed by David Mendizábal with Music Direction by Alejandro Senior and choreography by Mayte Natalio, this gala concert production underscores the show's lasting cultural resonance and introduces its story and score to a new generation of audiences. City Center's Annual Gala Production In the Heights opens October 28 for a special three-week-run through November 15, 2026.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 5 Days 14 Hrs 00 Min 30 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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