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Videos: Inside the IN THE HEIGHTS Sitzprobe at New York City Center

The new videos feature Jaci Calderon (Nina), Ashley De La Rosa (Vanessa), and Matte Martinez (Usnavi).

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Lights up at New York City Center! Step inside the sitzprobe for In the Heights at New York City Center before performances begin this week. The new videos give a preview of some of the Lin-Manuel Miranda tunes featured in the show, including "Breathe," "Champagne," and the title song.

The new videos feature Jaci Calderon (Nina), Ashley De La Rosa (Vanessa), and Matte Martinez (Usnavi). The cast also features Tony Award winner Natalie Venetia Belcon (Claudia), Linedy Genao (Daniela), Ishmael Gonzalez (Sonny), Ivan Hernandez (Kevin), Cedric Leiba Jr (Piragüero), Aaron James McKenzie (Benny), Ilia Isorelýs Paulino (Carla), and Veronica Vazquez-Jackson (Camila).  

Go inside rehearsals for the upcoming production, with a look at "96,000" and "When You're Home," here.

Matte Martinez – "In the Heights"

Jaci Calderon – "Breate"

Ashley De La Rosa & Matte Martinez – “Champagne”

About In The Heights

Featuring music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda and a book by Pulitzer Prize winner Quiara Alegría Hudes, In the Heights blends hip-hop, Latin rhythms, and traditional Broadway sounds to tell a multigenerational story about family, ambition, and belonging.

The 2008 Tony Award-winning musical unfolds over three hot July days in New York City's Washington Heights as bodega owner Usnavi and his neighbors navigate the meaning of home in a rapidly changing neighborhood. Directed by David Mendizábal with Music Direction by Alejandro Senior and choreography by Mayte Natalio, this gala concert production underscores the show's lasting cultural resonance and introduces its story and score to a new generation of audiences. City Center's Annual Gala Production In the Heights opens October 28 for a special three-week-run through November 15, 2026.



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