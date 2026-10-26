Greg Berlanti to Receive Paley Honors Award at 2026 Gala

The Paley Center for Media has announced acclaimed storyteller Greg Berlanti as an honoree of its 2026 Paley Honors Fall Gala. Berlanti will receive the prestigious Paley Honors Award, the organization’s highest distinction, recognizing landmark contributions and enduring impact to the media industry. The star-studded gala will take place on Thursday, December 3, at 6:30 pm at The Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills. The evening will feature a special tribute celebrating his celebrated career and creative legacy. Additional honorees will be announced in the coming weeks.

“For more than 30 years, Greg Berlanti has captivated audiences with acclaimed storytelling that has entertained, inspired, and brought enormous joy to people around the world,” said Maureen J. Reidy, President and CEO of The Paley Center for Media. “A visionary creative force, Greg has helped shape the television landscape with his enthralling series and unforgettable characters that have resonated with generations of viewers. In recognition of his extraordinary career and enduring impact on the entertainment industry, we are privileged to present him with our highest recognition, The Paley Honors Award.”

The Paley Center for Media is the world’s preeminent nonprofit cultural institution dedicated to preserving media history and exploring its powerful shaping influence on culture and society. The proceeds from The Paley Honors support the organization’s educational programs and preservation initiatives for the renowned Paley Archive. Often referred to as a national treasure, the Paley Archive is the world’s largest publicly accessible collection of television and radio programs featuring more than 160,000 titles.

About Greg Berlanti

With singular creative vision and a relentless commitment to representation, Greg Berlanti has shaped the modern landscape of television as a writer, director, and producer for nearly three decades. His highly anticipated upcoming series, including How to Survive Without Me, Scooby-Doo: Origins, Stillwater, and Afterlife with Archie, are a testament to his unparalleled ability to craft deeply human, emotionally resonant narratives that continue to captivate global audiences across every platform.

His vibrant contemporary slate builds upon an extraordinary legacy of defining television hits, from his early writing on Dawson’s Creek to beloved series such as Everwood and Brothers & Sisters, which celebrates its milestone 20th anniversary this year. Through culturally transformative shows including Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Blindspot, All American, You, Riverdale, The Flight Attendant, Dirty Sexy Money, Eli Stone, and recent series such as Found and Brilliant Minds, his pioneering inclusion of diverse and LGBTQ+ characters has fundamentally redefined television representation and inspired generations.

Greg is a WGA and DGA member, a GOLDEN GLOBE nominee, and the recipient of the Emmy Governors award. Additionally, he was included in Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2020 and received the PGA’s Norman Lear Achievement Award. He founded the Berlanti Family Foundation, which has raised millions of dollars for charities, non-profits, and cancer research.

The evening will feature a special tribute to Greg Berlanti, celebrating his remarkable contributions to the entertainment industry and highlighting the milestones and achievements that have defined his influential career.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 5 Days 14 Hrs 57 Min 31 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming