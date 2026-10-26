Photos: Dramatists Guild Foundation Raises Over $1 Million at Annual Gala

The Dramatists Guild Foundation (DGF) raised $1,012,596 in gross contributions at its 2026 Gala, surpassing $1 million for the first time in the event’s history. The evening celebrated honorees Sue Frost, R. Patrick Morrow, and Branden Jacobs-Jenkins while raising vital funds for playwrights, composers, lyricists, and librettists. Check out photos below!

DGF’s Gala was presented by Creative Partners Productions, with leading sponsorship from Concord Theatricals. Hosted by Jocelyn Bioh, the Gala’s theme, “The Ripple,” celebrated how a single writer’s words, music, or ideas can inspire generations of artists and audiences, creating an impact that extends far beyond the stage.

The evening was directed by Noah Himmelstein, with music direction by Julianne Merrill and Josh Bierman serving as announcer. The program brought DGF’s mission to life through performances and personal accounts from writers whose careers have been sustained by the organization’s support.

Jasmine Amy Rogers opened with “I Cain’t Say No” from Oklahoma!, featuring music by DGF founding member Richard Rodgers and book and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II. When audio feedback interrupted the performance, Rogers paused, adjusted the speaker, and began again, with the audience cheering her on. Later, Erin Morton received a standing ovation for her moving rendition of Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You.”

An emotional closing performance brought together original Spring Awakening cast members Lauren Pritchard, Gerard Canonico, Brian Charles Johnson, and Jonathan B. Wright, joined by Kathryn Gallagher, to perform “Touch Me,” with music by Duncan Sheik and book and lyrics by Steven Sater. The performance honored Sheik and followed a video message from Sater, who sent his greetings from London, where he is rehearsing Nero, his latest collaboration with Sheik.

The evening also featured Tabi Harlowe and Nathan Salstone performing “Leave the Rest to Me” from Sinister, with music and lyrics by Joriah Kwamé and book by Lauren Gunderson; Max McKenna performing “Love, Where Does It Go?” from The Heart, with music and lyrics by Anne Eisendrath and Ian Eisendrath and book and additional lyrics by Kait Kerrigan; and Jay Armstrong Johnson, Troy Iwata, and Daniel Brackett performing “Gym Song” from Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody, with book, music, and lyrics by 2020-2021 DGF Fellow Dylan MarcAurele.

Christopher Ashley presented the honor to Sue Frost, Barbara Olcott presented the honor to R. Patrick Morrow, and Jocelyn Bioh presented the honor to Branden Jacobs-Jenkins. Harry Lennix performed a monologue from Jacobs-Jenkins’s Purpose.

“Those who dedicate their life to writing for the theater are smart and passionate storytellers, and their plays and musicals have the ability to uniquely resonate with live audiences, challenging us, educating us, and bringing us together in the midst of an increasingly fractured world,” said Sue Frost.

Frost also highlighted DGF’s practical support: “Emergency grants, the Fellows Program, free space to work, collaborate, and create in Midtown Manhattan. These are invaluable lifelines for writers.”

Throughout the program, writers including Joriah Kwamé and Branden Jacobs-Jenkins shared how DGF’s emergency grants provided critical assistance that allowed them to keep writing. Testimonials from Jaime Lozano, Rae Binstock, and Zeniba Now further illustrated the organization’s impact.

Jacobs-Jenkins recalled how DGF’s assistance helped him achieve greater financial stability and pursue the next stage of his career, including applying to the Juilliard School, where his mentors included Marsha Norman, Christopher Durang, and Jim Houghton.

“It takes time. It takes dedication. It takes love. And it takes support,” said Branden Jacobs-Jenkins. He also challenged the industry to consider the financial realities facing its writers: “So thank you, and all I ask is that the next time you see that a show recoups, I’d like you to ask the writer if they recouped.”

Stephen Schwartz presented the Stephen Schwartz Award to Joriah Kwamé, a 2022-2023 DGF Fellow. Andrew Lippa recognized Spotlight Service Award recipients Christine Toy Johnson and Michael S. Gordon.

Todd London recognized the 2025–26 National Fellows: Kari Barclay, Georgina Escobar, Jennine “DOC” Krueger, Jessi Pitts, Laura Schein, Lolita Stewart-White, Gretchen Suárez-Peña, Thelma Virata de Castro, and Ben Zeadman, as well as Legacy Playwrights Initiative Award recipients Velina Hasu Houston and José Cruz González and Thom Thomas Award recipient Lisa DeSpain. Lucas Hunt led the evening’s paddle raise.

DGF also celebrates a transformative $1 million commitment from the Roe Green Foundation, separate from the Gala fundraising total, to strengthen the organization’s mission and long-term sustainability. In recognition of this extraordinary commitment, Rachel Routh now holds the title of Roe Green Executive Director of the Dramatists Guild Foundation.

Together, the historic Gala fundraising milestone and the Roe Green Foundation’s commitment represent a growing wave of philanthropic support for theater writers and the future of American theater. DGF Board member C. Graham Berwind, III also pledged a $100,000 match for the Gala's paddle raise.

Funds raised through the Gala support DGF’s financial assistance, fellowships, educational opportunities, and free writing spaces, helping writers sustain their careers and develop new work. Since 1962, DGF has recognized that investing in a single writer can create a ripple effect reaching countless collaborators, productions, and audiences.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas and Rebecca J. Michaelson

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