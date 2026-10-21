GLEE Reboot Greenlit at Disney+ and Hulu

The previously teased Glee reboot is officially underway! According to Variety, Disney+ and Hulu have greenlit the remounting of Ryan Murphy‘s musical dramedy series.

Further details about the show have yet to be revealed, including the cast and premiere date. The series is being produced by 20th Television and will air on Hulu and Disney+.

Read the original story on Variety.

The news comes after Ryan Murphy recently shared that he completed the script for the reboot, and has been in contact with multiple of the show's original cast members.

"I've been in touch with around ten of the original cast members," he shared. "They all had a lot of questions but they all were enthusiastic about the idea."

In a recent interview, original cast member Chris Colfer, who played Kurt Hummel in the original series, shared that he hadn't heard anything about the reboot, but he would be interested in joining.

"I know nothing and have heard absolutely nothing," he said earlier this month. "Hopefully I’ll have more information and I can actually think about it."

About Glee

Glee is a musical comedy-drama television series created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan. Set at the fictional William McKinley High School in Lima, Ohio, the series follows the members of the New Directions, a glee club competing in the show choir circuit, as they navigate social issues regarding sexuality, gender, race, family, relationships, and teamwork. Each episode features on-screen musical performances chosen by Murphy and produced by Adam Anders and Peer Åström, ranging from show tunes to chart hits.

The pilot episode was broadcast on May 19, 2009, with the first season officially premiering on September 9 later that year. In 2013, Murphy announced that the sixth season would be the series' last. Glee concluded on March 20, 2015, after 121 episodes and over 729 musical performances.

The show kickstarted the careers of many young actors, including Lea Michele, Cory Monteith, Amber Riley, Chris Colfer, Dianna Agron, Naya Rivera, Heather Morris, Kevin McHale, Jenna Ushkowitz, Darren Criss, Harry Shum Jr. and Mark Salling. Later seasons added Chord Overstreet, Melissa Benoist, Alex Newell, Becca Tobin and more. Matthew Morrison played the role of Will Schuester, alongside Jane Lynch as the hilarious Sue Sylvester.

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