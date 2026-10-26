Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Full Cast Set for GIRLS JUST WANT TO HAVE FUN World Premiere in Pittsburgh
The production will feature a 23-member cast including Paige Schmella, Caroline O'Neil, and Alejandro Tinnell.
The full cast has been set for the world premiere production of Girls Just Want To Have Fun, a new musical inspired by the cult-classic film written by Amy Spies and featuring a score of 1980s chart-toppers. The show will play at the Pittsburgh Playhouse's PNC Theatre at Point Park University this November 11-22 only.
The 23-member company of Girls Just Want To Have Fun includes Paige Schmella as Janey Glenn, Caroline O'Neil as Lynne, Alejandro Tinnell as Jeff Malene, Bee Walker as Natalie Sands, Autumn Papczynski as Mother Superior, Bianca Dixon as Sister Eileen, Marshall Benton as Colonel Glenn, Devin Claudio as Drew, Isabella Corea as Mrs. Glenn/Mrs. Dobson, Evan Williams as Mr. Malene, Cadee Velasquez as Rikki, Sam Welborn as DTV Assistant/J.P. Sands, and Jaqueline Trinh-Juarez as Maggie Malene. The ensemble also includes Eric Acosta, Joel Balinao, Casey Rose Colcombe, Kaylee Deenihan, Melissa Garlock, Anthony Raymond, Amber Gibson, and Lucas Lee.
This production endeavors to create a new model and unique opportunity for Point Park University's Conservatory of Performing Arts students to work side-by-side with Broadway and entertainment industry professionals providing invaluable hands-on experience and firsthand insight into the creative process of developing a new musical from the ground up.
The musical, adapted for the stage by M Dickson ('How I Met Your Father') and actor/singer/songwriter Lauren Marcus, tells the story of Janey Glenn. Janey is a natural-born dancer, but as the timid, straitlaced daughter of a strict colonel, she only lets loose in front of her bedroom mirror. When Janey transfers to yet another new school, she finds her first real friend: bold, fearless Lynne. United by their obsession with Dance TV, the two become inseparable, and Lynne helps Janey work up the nerve to defy her father and try out for the show. Before she knows it, Janey has a ride-or-die BFF, a first love straight out of a power ballad and a spot on the dance floor she's only ever dreamed of. The only catch? It's live TV, and Dad can never find out.
The characters of Janey and Lynne were originally played by Sarah Jessica Parker and Helen Hunt in the 1985 film, which also featured Shannen Doherty, Jason Silverman, and Lee Montgomery.
Girls Just Want To Have Fun features a score of hit songs arranged and orchestrated by Broadway composer and music director Georgia Stitt, and made famous by artists such as Whitney Houston, Huey Lewis and the News, Olivia Newton-John, Culture Club, among others. Stitt's score also includes iconic songs from the original film such as 'Dancing In Heaven' and 'I Can Fly.'
Jennifer Werner (The Book of Mormon, Mystic Pizza National Tour), a long-time collaborator of Lively McCabe and Lauren Marcus, directs and choreographs the World Premiere. The creative team also includes Christian Fleming (scenic design), Michael Montgomery (costume design), Dalton Hamilton (lighting design), Zach Moore (sound design), Camille Villalpando Rolla (music director/conductor), Leonard Sullivan and Saki Kawamura (associate directors), and Kristyn Pope (associate choreographer). Olivia Mohnkern is the production stage manager. Kobi Kassal is the line producer on behalf of Lively McCabe Entertainment.
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