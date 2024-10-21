News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 21, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 21, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.

Oct. 21, 2024
Wake Up with BroadwayWorld
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 21, 2024 Image
But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Wednesday, October 23
Death Becomes Her opens on Broadway
Thursday, October 24
Romeo + Juliet opens on Broadway
Sunday, October 27
Job closes on Broadway

Listen: Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis Unveil New WARRIORS Concept Album
by Josh Sharpe
Atlantic Records has released WARRIORS, the groundbreaking new concept album from Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis, available everywhere now. Listen to the album here! . (more...)



 

Photos: SUNSET BLVD On Broadway Starring Nicole Scherzinger, Tom Francis and More
by A.A. Cristi
New photos of the production have been released and the show's cast was ready for their close-up. Get a closer look at the acclaimed production!



 

Photos: Darren Criss & Helen J Shen in MAYBE HAPPY ENDING
by Chloe Rabinowitz
MAYBE HAPPY ENDING is now in performances at the Belasco Theatre. The production stars Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winner Darren Criss, Helen J Shen and more. Get a first look at production photos here! 

BroadwayWorld Word Game

Photos: Demi Moore Visits SUNSET BOULEVARD on Broadway
by Bruce Glikas
Demi Moore stopped by the new Broadway revival of Sunset Boulevard on Broadway recently, where she posed for photos with Nicole Scherzinger and the cast after the show. Check out the photos here!. (more...

Photos: Adam Driver & HOLD ONTO ME DARLING Cast Celebrate Opening Night
by Bruce Glikas
Hold on to Me Darling is now playing at the Lucille Lortel Theatre. Check out photos of star Adam Driver and the cast on opening night! . (more...)

Youth Production Of THE LITTLE MERMAID Will Go On After Garden Theatre Closure
by Joshua Wright
The sudden closure of the Garden Theatre on October 2, 2024, left patrons without refunds and disrupted youth productions, including a rendition of The Little Mermaid involving nearly 40 children. Thanks to efforts by parents and city officials, the production will now go on as originally planned. . (more...)

WICKED PART TWO Preview Shows New Homage to Broadway Costume
by Michael Major
While Wicked Part Two is over a year away, a new costume featurette gave a small glimpse at the film. The video also shows a first look at Ariana Grande wearing a Glinda costume not yet seen in any of the promotional materials for the first film, presumably worn in the second film. It seemingly pays homage to Glinda's Broadway costume. . (more...

Disney Working on Prince Charming Movie By WONKA Director Paul King
by Michael Major
Paddington and Wonka director Paul King has boarded Disney's Prince Charming film. Plot details are currently being kept under wraps, but first seen in Cinderella, Prince Charming has been linked to several Disney princesses like Snow White and Sleeping Beauty. . (more...)

Review Roundup: Lin-Manuel Miranda & Elsa Davis' WARRIORS Concept Album
by Josh Sharpe
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Elsa Davis have just released their highly-anticipated Warriors concept album, inspired by the 1979 Paramount Pictures cult film. Find out what critics think of the new album! . (more...

Candlelight Vigil Held For Missing Broadway Dancer Zelig Williams
by Joshua Wright
A candlelight vigil was held at Southeast Park on Wednesday night in honor of missing Broadway performer Zelig Williams, a 28-year-old Columbia native who has been missing since October 3rd. Friends, family, and supporters gathered to offer prayers and express their love and hopes for Williams’ safe return.. (more...)

Video: Inside the WARRIORS Album Release With Lin-Manuel Miranda & More
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Atlantic Records has released WARRIORS, the groundbreaking new concept album from Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis, available everywhere now. BroadwayWorld was on the red carpet for the release! Watch footage here!

Aaron Tveit

Other birthdays on this date include:
Ken Watanabe
Andrew Scott
LaTanya Richardson
Carrie Fisher 

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"I am so much better than before!"

- Legally Blonde

 



