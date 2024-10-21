Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 21, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 21, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet Wednesday, October 23

Death Becomes Her opens on Broadway

Thursday, October 24

Romeo + Juliet opens on Broadway

Sunday, October 27

Job closes on Broadway

Listen: Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis Unveil New WARRIORS Concept Album

by Josh Sharpe

Atlantic Records has released WARRIORS, the groundbreaking new concept album from Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis, available everywhere now. Listen to the album here! . (more...)

Photos: SUNSET BLVD On Broadway Starring Nicole Scherzinger, Tom Francis and More

by A.A. Cristi

New photos of the production have been released and the show's cast was ready for their close-up. Get a closer look at the acclaimed production!

Photos: Darren Criss & Helen J Shen in MAYBE HAPPY ENDING

by Chloe Rabinowitz

MAYBE HAPPY ENDING is now in performances at the Belasco Theatre. The production stars Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winner Darren Criss, Helen J Shen and more. Get a first look at production photos here!

Photos: Demi Moore Visits SUNSET BOULEVARD on Broadway

by Bruce Glikas

Demi Moore stopped by the new Broadway revival of Sunset Boulevard on Broadway recently, where she posed for photos with Nicole Scherzinger and the cast after the show. Check out the photos here!. (more...)

Photos: Adam Driver & HOLD ONTO ME DARLING Cast Celebrate Opening Night

by Bruce Glikas

Hold on to Me Darling is now playing at the Lucille Lortel Theatre. Check out photos of star Adam Driver and the cast on opening night! . (more...)

Youth Production Of THE LITTLE MERMAID Will Go On After Garden Theatre Closure

by Joshua Wright

The sudden closure of the Garden Theatre on October 2, 2024, left patrons without refunds and disrupted youth productions, including a rendition of The Little Mermaid involving nearly 40 children. Thanks to efforts by parents and city officials, the production will now go on as originally planned. . (more...)

WICKED PART TWO Preview Shows New Homage to Broadway Costume

by Michael Major

While Wicked Part Two is over a year away, a new costume featurette gave a small glimpse at the film. The video also shows a first look at Ariana Grande wearing a Glinda costume not yet seen in any of the promotional materials for the first film, presumably worn in the second film. It seemingly pays homage to Glinda's Broadway costume. . (more...)

Disney Working on Prince Charming Movie By WONKA Director Paul King

by Michael Major

Paddington and Wonka director Paul King has boarded Disney's Prince Charming film. Plot details are currently being kept under wraps, but first seen in Cinderella, Prince Charming has been linked to several Disney princesses like Snow White and Sleeping Beauty. . (more...)

Review Roundup: Lin-Manuel Miranda & Elsa Davis' WARRIORS Concept Album

by Josh Sharpe

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Elsa Davis have just released their highly-anticipated Warriors concept album, inspired by the 1979 Paramount Pictures cult film. Find out what critics think of the new album! . (more...)

Candlelight Vigil Held For Missing Broadway Dancer Zelig Williams

by Joshua Wright

A candlelight vigil was held at Southeast Park on Wednesday night in honor of missing Broadway performer Zelig Williams, a 28-year-old Columbia native who has been missing since October 3rd. Friends, family, and supporters gathered to offer prayers and express their love and hopes for Williams’ safe return.. (more...)

Video: Inside the WARRIORS Album Release With Lin-Manuel Miranda & More

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Atlantic Records has released WARRIORS, the groundbreaking new concept album from Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis, available everywhere now. BroadwayWorld was on the red carpet for the release! Watch footage here!

Aaron Tveit

Other birthdays on this date include:

Ken Watanabe

Andrew Scott

LaTanya Richardson

Carrie Fisher

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!