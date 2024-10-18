Candlelight Vigil Held For Missing Broadway Dancer Zelig Williams

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A candlelight vigil was held at Southeast Park on Wednesday night in honor of missing Broadway performer Zelig Williams, a 28-year-old Columbia native who has been missing since October 3rd. Friends, family, and supporters gathered to offer prayers and express their love and hopes for Williams’ safe return.

Williams, who has appeared in Hamilton and MJ the Musical, was last seen leaving his Columbia home the morning of his disappearance. Despite an intensive search led by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, no substantial leads have emerged. Authorities recovered Williams' car near the Palmetto Trail on October 4th, but Williams himself remains missing. His family has expressed concerns about his well-being, noting that he had stopped taking essential medication prior to his disappearance, making him especially vulnerable.

At the vigil, Zelig's mother, Kathy Williams, shared a message of optimism with the gathered crowd. Earlier in the day, she had made a tearful plea for her son’s return during a press conference. However, by the evening, she exuded a sense of hope. “My son is coming home, and I’m just joyful. I am so happy for everyone coming out for the lighting of my son, and I’m just so grateful,” Kathy Williams said, her voice filled with gratitude and determination.

The vigil attracted a large turnout, including several of Williams’ former dance colleagues from Southern Strutt Dance Studio, where he trained before his Broadway success. "We all grew up dancing with Zelig at Southern Strutt, and he was the biggest inspiration I've ever known," said Allie Elsey, a fellow dancer. "We are here to support him because we want him back with us, to dance with him again, and to hug him again."

As the community continues to rally around the Williams family, their gratitude for the outpouring of support is immeasurable. "Zelig comes home," Kathy said, standing firm in her belief that her son will return safely.

Authorities continue their search efforts, urging anyone with information to contact the Richland County Sheriff’s Department at (803) 576-3000 or SC Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Williams’ Broadway colleagues have also joined in the effort to raise awareness, sharing his story and pleading for his safe return.