Youth Production Of THE LITTLE MERMAID Will Go On After Garden Theatre Closure

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the sudden closure of the Garden Theatre on October 2, 2024, left patrons without refunds and disrupted youth productions, including a rendition of The Little Mermaid involving nearly 40 children. The Orlando Sentinel reports that thanks to efforts by parents and city officials, the production will now go on as originally planned at the Garden Theatre from October 24-27, 2024.

Jennifer Scraper, a parent of one of the young actors, launched a crowdfunding campaign, raising over $8,500 toward an $18,000 goal to cover licensing costs and support unpaid directors. Amanda Payne, the theater’s former director of education, helped secure the venue for the production after the closure. The City of Winter Garden, which owns the building, arranged for the students to rehearse at the theatre leading up to the performances.

Despite missing two rehearsals, the students are preparing to take the stage. Ticket information for the performances is still being finalized. Scraper hopes the experience shows the children that standing up for themselves can make a difference.

In response to the closure, other local organizations, including the Hideaway Performing Arts Center in Eustis, offered to exchange Garden Theatre tickets for upcoming shows, while several community groups stepped in to provide support.