Listen: Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis Unveil New WARRIORS Concept Album

Atlantic Records has released WARRIORS, the groundbreaking new concept album from Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis, available everywhere now. Listen to the album below!

"We've spent the past three years musicalizing the Warriors' journey home, from the South Bronx to Coney Island. Along the way we've gotten to work with a lot of our favorite artists. We created this narrative for you to experience it as a whole, so listen to the album straight through with your people, again and again. **clinks bottles** come out to play…” said Lin-Manuel Miranda & Eisa Davis.

Inspired by the 1979 Paramount Pictures cult film, “The Warriors,” based on the Sol Yurick novel of the same name, WARRIORS is an immersive listening experience that follows a fictitious New York City gang from Coney Island to the Bronx and back when they are framed for the murder of a respected gang leader.

Executive produced by GRAMMY® Award-winning rap icon, New York City’s own Nas and produced by 3x GRAMMY® Award-winning musician Mike Elizondo, the highly anticipated project showcases a star-studded cast of iconic voices including as THE FIVE BOROUGHS: Busta Rhymes (Brooklyn), Ghostface Killah and RZA (Staten Island) Chris Rivers (The Bronx), Cam’ron (Manhattan), and Nas (Queens); THE GRAMERCY RIFFS: Ms. Lauryn Hill (Cyrus) and Colman Domingo (Masai); THE WARRIORS: Kenita Miller (Cochise), Sasha Hutchings (Cowgirl), Phillipa Soo (Fox), Aneesa Folds (Cleon), Amber Gray (Ajax), Gizel Jiménez (Rembrandt), Jasmine Cephas Jones (Swan), and Julia Harriman (Mercy); NEW YORK’S FINEST: Original “The Warriors” cast members James Remar (Barnes) and David Patrick Kelly (Victor); THE HURRICANES: Billy Porter (Granger), Michaela Jaé (Yaya), and Mykal Kilgore (Élan); THE ORPHANS: Utkarsh Ambudkar (Sully) and Casey Likes (Jesse); THE TURNBULL ACs: Marc Anthony (Tato), Luis Figueroa (Miguel), and Flaco Navaja (Jesús); THE ROGUES: Kim Dracula (Luther) and Alex Bonniello (Cropsy); THE BIZZIES: Stephen Sanchez (Cal), Joshua Henry (Wanya), Timothy Hughes (Lance), and Daniel Jikal (Joon); and Shenseea (DJ Lynne Pen).

ABOUT LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA:

LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA is a Pulitzer Prize, GRAMMY®, Emmy, and Tony Award-winning songwriter, actor, director and producer. He is the creator and original star of Broadway’s Tony Award-winning musicals, Hamilton and In the Heights. The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Hamilton won the 2016 GRAMMY® Award for “Best Musical Theater Album” and was the first-ever Broadway cast recording to be certified Diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America. The Hamilton Mixtape, a concept album inspired by the show’s score, debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart and received a 2017 MTV VMA Award for the video “Immigrants (We Get the Job Done).” Miranda’s first musical, In the Heights, received the Tony Award for “Best Score” and took home a 2009 GRAMMY® Award for its Original Broadway Cast Album. The soundtrack from the musical’s film adaptation received a 2022 GRAMMY® nomination. His additional Broadway credits include New York, New York (Additional Lyrics, Tony Award nomination for “Best Musical”), Freestyle Love Supreme (Co-Founder, Guest Star, Special Tony Award Recipient), Bring It On: The Musical (co-composer/co-lyricist, Tony Award nomination for “Best Musical”), and West Side Story (2009 revival, Spanish translations).

Miranda wrote eight original songs for Disney’s Academy Award-winning animated feature, Encanto. The Encanto soundtrack spent nine non-consecutive weeks at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart with all eight of Miranda’s songs from the film appearing on the Billboard “Hot 100” in the same week. “We Don’t Talk About Bruno’’ became the first #1 song on Billboard’s “Hot 100” to be released by Walt Disney Records. With five weeks at #1, “Bruno” now holds the record for most weeks at the top of the charts for any song from a Disney film (animated or live-action). Miranda received a 2022 Oscar nomination for “Best Original Song” for “Dos Oruguitas.” Encanto won three 2023 GRAMMY® Awards, including two for Miranda. He was named Billboard’s “Top Hot 100 Songwriter” of 2022. He contributed music and lyrics to Disney’s Moana which earned him a 2017 Oscar nomination and a 2018 GRAMMY® Award for the original song, “How Far I’ll Go.” Miranda is penning the songs for the upcoming film, Mufasa: The Lion King, in theaters December 20, 2024. Charity singles include: “Love Make The World Go Round” with Jennifer Lopez, a tribute to the victims of the 2016 Orlando nightclub shooting; “Found/Tonight” with Ben Platt, and composers Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, to support March For Our Lives; and “Almost Like Praying,” benefiting the Hispanic Federation’s UNIDOS Disaster Relief and Recovery Program after Hurricane Maria. He lives with his family in New York City.

ABOUT EISA DAVIS:

EISA DAVIS is an award-winning performer, writer, musician and composer working on stage and screen. She was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in Drama for her play Bulrusher, and wrote and starred in the stage memoir Angela’s Mixtape, named a “Best of the Year” by the New Yorker. Angela’s Mixtape is now published with The History of Light (Barrymore nomination) in a volume from 53rd State Press / TCG. Of her 13 full-length stage works, highlights include Ramp (Ruby Prize winner), The Essentialisn’t (Creative Capital Award), and Mushroom (Barrymore nomination). Notable collaborations include Cirque du Soleil’s first ice show, Crystal, AFROFEMONONOMY, and the songs for the musical adaptation of Walter Mosley’s Devil In A Blue Dress. Davis has released two albums of original music: Something Else, and Tinctures (with Daniel T. Denver), songs from which were featured on the Showtime series Soul Food.

Davis wrote for both seasons of Spike Lee’s Netflix series, She’s Gotta Have It, and produced and wrote for the FX series Justified: City Primeval. As a theatre actor, she has earned an Obie Award for Sustained Excellence, an AUDELCO, three Lucille Lortel nominations, and a Drama League nomination. She is known for her screen roles on Mare of Easttown, Kindred, The Wire, House of Cards, Pose, Ahsoka, The Looming Tower, Hart of Dixie, and as a member of the original Broadway cast of the Tony Award-winning Passing Strange. She will soon be seen in the films Relay and Ex-Husbands, and on the Netflix series, The Madness.

Other awards include the USA Artist Fellowship, the prestigious Herb Alpert Award in Theatre, a playwright residency at New Dramatists, and a multiyear fellowship with Black poetry organization Cave Canem. An advocate and creator of hip hop theatre since its inception, Davis is a Bay Area native and lives in Brooklyn, NY.

Photo Credit: JIMMY FONTAINE