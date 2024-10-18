News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Disney Working on Prince Charming Movie By WONKA Director Paul King

King will also co-write the film with Simon Farnaby and Jon Croker.

By: Oct. 18, 2024
Disney Working on Prince Charming Movie By WONKA Director Paul King Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Paul King has boarded Disney's Prince Charming film.

LATEST NEWS

CURSED CHILD & More – Check Out This Week's Top Stage Mags
Photos: Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Attend WARRIORS Launch Party
Video: Inside Paul Tazewell's WICKED Movie Costume Designs
Video: Meet MAYBE HAPPY ENDING's Helen J Shen

Deadline reports that the Paddington and Wonka director will helm the new film. He will also join Simon Farnaby and Jon Croker by co-writing the film. It is not yet confirmed if the movie will be a musical.

Plot details are currently being kept under wraps, but the film is expected to uncover the origins of the iconic character. First seen in Cinderella, Prince Charming has been linked to several Disney princesses like Snow White and Sleeping Beauty.

It is unclear who the Prince's love interest will be in the film, or if he will have one at all. Insiders have confirmed that it will not be involving Cinderella.

King directed the two previously-released Paddington films. A third installment, Paddington in Peru, is in the works with King executive producing. He also directed the Timothee Chalamet-led Willy Wonka origin film, which smashed at the box office last year.

King is also attached to direct the Fred Astaire biopic starring Tom Holland.




Next on Stage Season 5



Videos