Disney Working on Prince Charming Movie By WONKA Director Paul King

Paul King has boarded Disney's Prince Charming film.

Deadline reports that the Paddington and Wonka director will helm the new film. He will also join Simon Farnaby and Jon Croker by co-writing the film. It is not yet confirmed if the movie will be a musical.

Plot details are currently being kept under wraps, but the film is expected to uncover the origins of the iconic character. First seen in Cinderella, Prince Charming has been linked to several Disney princesses like Snow White and Sleeping Beauty.

It is unclear who the Prince's love interest will be in the film, or if he will have one at all. Insiders have confirmed that it will not be involving Cinderella.

King directed the two previously-released Paddington films. A third installment, Paddington in Peru, is in the works with King executive producing. He also directed the Timothee Chalamet-led Willy Wonka origin film, which smashed at the box office last year.

King is also attached to direct the Fred Astaire biopic starring Tom Holland.