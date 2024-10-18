News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Adam Driver & HOLD ONTO ME DARLING Cast Celebrate Opening Night

Joining Driver in the production are Heather Burns, Adelaide Clemens, Keith Nobbs, CJ Wilson, and Frank Wood.

By: Oct. 18, 2024
Stage and screen star Adam Driver has returned to the New York theatre scene in Kenneth Lonergan’s Hold on to Me Darling. Check out photos of the star and more from the company on opening night here! 

Joining Driver in the production as Strings McCrane are Heather Burns as Nancy, Adelaide Clemens as Essie, Keith Nobbs as Jimmy, CJ Wilson as Duke, and Frank Wood as Mitch.

On learning of his mother’s death, country music icon Strings McCrane (Driver) finds himself in an existential tailspin. The only way out, he decides, is to abandon superstardom in favor of the simple life, so he moves back to his hometown in Tennessee. The simple life turns out to be anything but simple in this brilliantly observed tragicomedy, as the consequences of Strings’s success and mind-bending effects of his fame prove all but impossible to outrun.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas  




