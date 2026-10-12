Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 12, 2026- THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Turns 40 and More

Photos: Rosie O'Donnell Joins the Cast of THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

by Bruce Glikas

Rosie O'Donnell is back on Broadway! After a 20 year absence, the Tony Award winner is filling in for Rachel Dratch as the 'Narrator' in The Rocky Horror Show. Check out photos from her first performance!. (more...)

Photos: Teri Hatcher and More in Rehearsal For THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA

by Stephi Wild

Rehearsals are underway for the new company of The Devil Wears Prada The Musical, as the musical enters its third year in the West End. Check out the photos here.. (more...)