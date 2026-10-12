Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 12, 2026- THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Turns 40 and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 12, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 12, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.
|Picked For You
Good Morning, BroadwayWorld!
Welcome back! We've got an exciting roundup of yesterday's top stories to get your day started. Check out director John Benjamin Hickey's exclusive interview about assembling an all-star cast for Other Desert Cities. We also have your first look at photos from The Imaginary Invalid and A Few Good Men, which just took its first Broadway bows! In other exciting news, Rosie O'Donnell is back on Broadway after a 20-year absence, and Paranormal Activity has extended through February 2027 due to popular demand. Plus, get an exclusive look at China Anne McClain singing in The Great Gatsby and so much more below!
But first...
|Coming Up
Sunday, October 18
Other Desert Cities opens on Broadway
|The Front Page
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Family Matters: How John Benjamin Hickey Found a New Family for OTHER DESERT CITIES
Director John Benjamin Hickey exclusively tells BroadwayWorld how he assembled an all-star cast for a revival of 'Other Desert Cities' that feels all too relevant in 2026.
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Photos: Bill Irwin, Rachel Bloom and More in THE IMAGINARY INVALID on Broadway
You can now get a first look at the Broadway production of The Imaginary Invalid by Molière translated by Doug Skinner, adapted by Tony Award winner Bill Irwin with direction by Brandon J. Dirden making his Broadway directorial debut.
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Photos: A FEW GOOD MEN Takes First Broadway Bows
Last night, Lincoln Center Theater marked a landmark moment as they celebrated the first preview of the first-ever Broadway revival of Aaron Sorkin’s seminal work, A Few Good Men at the Vivian Beaumont Theater. Check out photos here.
|Must Watch
|Video: China Anne McClain Sings 'Beautiful Little Fool' From THE GREAT GATSBY
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at China Anne McClain singing “Beautiful Little Fool,” in her musical stage debut as Daisy Buchanan in The Great Gatsby on Broadway. . (more...)
|Videos: Matthew Morrison Sings GLEE Medley & More at 54 Below
by Michael Major
Matthew Morrison performs a Glee medley, Natasha Bedingfield's Unwritten, and Pure Imagination from Willy Wonka during his new concert SHOW UP at 54 Below. Watch the video now!. (more...)
|Video: THE URMETAZOAN at Barrington Stage Company
by Joshua Wright
Barrington Stage Company shared a new trailer for THE URMETAZOAN, Alex Rugman's play now playing in its North American premiere at the St. Germain Theater in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.. (more...)
|Hot Photos
|Photos: Lincoln Center Theater's A FEW GOOD MEN Cast Meets the Press
by Bruce Glikas
The cast of Lincoln Center Theater's Broadway revival of Aaron Sorkin’s A Few Good Men recently met the press. Check out photos from the press event here!. (more...)
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Photos: Rosie O'Donnell Joins the Cast of THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
Photos: Teri Hatcher and More in Rehearsal For THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA
Photo: MASQUERADE Unveils Special Photo of All Six Phantoms in Celebration of PHANTOM Anniversary
|Industry Insights
by Stephi Wild
Parity Productions will honor two playwrights with its 19th and 20th Development Awards at an anniversary celebration featuring Broadway legend Baayork Lee and New York State Senator Erik Bottcher.. (more...)
Thai Theatre Foundation Awards 2026 Development Grants to Five Artists
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Thai Theatre Foundation selected five Thai and Thai-American theatre artists as recipients of its 2026 Development Grants, each developing original works with financial and production support.. (more...)
|Review Roundups
Review Roundup: What Did The Critics Think Of Gaten Matarazzo in RENT?
by Aliya Al-Hassan
Set in New York's East Village, Rent follows a group of young artists, musicians and friends, navigating love, ambition and creativity while trying to build lives on their own terms. Inspired by Puccini's La Bohème, this iconic musical captures the joy, uncertainty and resilience of a generation determined to make every moment count. Featuring an unforgettable score and a story that continues to resonate, Rent is a powerful celebration of community, connection and a call to live every minute as if it were your last. No day but today.. (more...)
Review: A CENTENARY CELEBRATION, Royal Ballet & Opera
by Matthew Paluch
The Royal Ballet season opens on the main stage with a special programme: A Centenary Celebration. 100 years ago Ninette de Valois founded The Academy of Choreographic Art, and the rest is history. What followed was The Royal Ballet School and two companies. So sitting in the Royal Ballet and Opera in 2026 watching a performance that includes the RBS, Royal Ballet and Birmingham Royal Ballet is indeed an experience to behold.. (more...)
Review: END OF THE WORLD AND HARD-BOILED WONDERLAND, Barbican Theatre
by Gary Naylor
Extraordinary spectacle delivers in Murakami adaptation that doesn't quite land. (more...)
Review: THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE, Richmond Theatre
by Cindy Marcolina
Shirley Jackson’s 1959 gothic novel skyrocketed back to recognition in 2018 when it inspired Mike Flanagan’s Netflix sensation of the same name. It’s time for theatre to get its share now, with Stef Smith (of Nora: A Doll’s House fame) adapting Jackson’s original material into a ghostly examination of resentment. Paranormal investigator Dr. John Montague has invited a handful of guests to help him find scientific evidence of the existence of the supernatural at Hill House. As the group begins to experience a series of unexplained events, it becomes apparent that there’s more to the mystery of Hill House, and our characters need to look inward. Directed by Martin Constantine, it’s a decent choice for this spooky season.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Joshua Wright
The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts has named Rick Canny as its artistic director.. (more...)
Ez Mil Releases MADARA with Eminem, Hideyoshi, and Neil Kaplan
by Rachel Stone
EZ MIL's new single MADARA brings together Eminem, Tokyo rapper Hideyoshi, and Naruto voice actor Neil Kaplan for a cross-cultural collaboration out now via Shady Records.. (more...)
Listen: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Andrew Lloyd Webber Mix Remasters Original London Cast Recording
by Stephi Wild
Andrew Lloyd Webber has released a remastered edition of the 1986 Original London Cast Recording of The Phantom of the Opera, featuring Sarah Brightman and Michael Crawford. Listen to the full album here!. (more...)
PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Adds 8 Weeks to Broadway Run
by Nicole Rosky
PARANORMAL ACTIVITY will continue to haunt Broadway for eight additional weeks due to popular demand. Written by Levi Holloway, and directed by Felix Barrett, PARANORMAL ACTIVITY will now play at Broadway’s August Wilson Theatre through February 28, 2027. . (more...)
She Believed She Could: Angelica Chéri Becomes Broadway's Most Wanted
by Amanda Prahl
Most of us have heard some maybe-true, maybe-exaggerated stories about our families’ histories. For playwright and lyricist Angelica Chéri, those incredible, stranger-than-fiction tales turned into a breakout hit and a Broadway debut.. (more...)
Exclusive: Nina Howland Didn’t Intend to Pursue Singing. Then She Landed a Tour and ‘The Voice’
by Michael Gioia
After an epic four-chair turn on 'The Voice,' Nina Howland exclusively tells BroadwayWorld about her whirlwind entrance into performing and going on tour with 'The Great Gatsby.'. (more...)
Interview: 'I'm Obsessed With Eva Noblezada': Creator Anaïs Mitchell On HADESTOWN THE MUSICAL In Cinemas
by Kat Mokrynski
Recently, we had the chance to chat with the creator of Hadestown, Anaïs Mitchell. We discussed how her origins as a singer-songwriter set her on the path to Broadway, the journey Hadestown has been on since it first started in 2006 and even some of her favourite moments from the filmed version of the musical!. (more..)
|Happy Birthday To...
Hugh Jackman
Listen Up
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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