Parity Productions to Mark 10-Year Anniversary at Awards Ceremony

Parity Productions will celebrate its 10th anniversary on Thursday, October 15, 2026, at the Helen Mills Event Space and Theater in Manhattan. The Annual Awards Ceremony & Celebration will mark a decade of championing gender equality in theater while honoring two exceptional playwrights whose work represents the future of the American stage.

New York State Senator Erik Bottcher will present Parity Productions with a special proclamation recognizing the organization's contributions to the theater community. A longtime advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and the arts, Bottcher represents Manhattan's West Side and has been a vocal supporter of a more inclusive New York.

The evening will also celebrate the recipients of Parity's 19th and 20th Parity Development Awards to Nico Pang and Kenndall Wallace. The Parity Development Award provides early to mid-career playwrights with financial support and a year of dedicated development.

Broadway legend Baayork Lee, an original cast member of A Chorus Line and an acclaimed director and choreographer, will present the award to Nico Pang for I Think I Was Born Missing You. Tony Award-winning producer Alia Jones-Harvey, whose Broadway credits include A Strange Loop, Hell's Kitchen and Buena Vista Club, will present the award to Kendall Wallace for RACHEL. Both playwrights will be celebrated with live excerpts from their award-winning works.

For ten years, Parity Productions has worked to address the persistent gender disparities in American theater by supporting the work of women, trans, gender-expansive, and intersex artists. Despite meaningful progress, these artists continue to face unequal access to production opportunities and institutional support. Parity's mission remains as urgent today as it was at the company's founding.

The anniversary celebration will also support Parity's continued work through a virtual raffle hosted on RallyUp, featuring more than 35 prizes and experiences. Every dollar spent on raffle tickets will count toward a $50,000 matching gift, doubling the impact of each purchase. Supporters can participate in the raffle whether or not they attend the celebration.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 22 Days 18 Hrs 23 Min 14 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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