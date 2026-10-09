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Photo: MASQUERADE Unveils Special Photo of All Six Phantoms in Celebration of PHANTOM Anniversary

See a photo of Nick Cartell, Derrick Davis, Nicholas Edwards, Deven Kolluri, Kyle Scatliffe, and Ryan Vona.

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Photo: MASQUERADE Unveils Special Photo of All Six Phantoms in Celebration of PHANTOM Anniversary

In celebration of the 40th anniversary of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Phantom of the Opera, you can now see a new commemorative photo bringing together all six performers who portray the 'Phantom' in the Off-Broadway production of Masquerade: Nick Cartell, Derrick Davis, Nicholas Edwards, Deven Kolluri, Kyle Scatliffe, and Ryan Vona, along 57th Street in Manhattan. See the photo! 

Masquerade is based on the original musical Andrew Lloyd Webber's Phantom of the Opera with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Charles Hart, additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe and book by Richard Stilgoe and Andrew Lloyd Webber. Masquerade is presented by arrangement with LW Entertainment.

Director and co-creator Diane Paulus said, “From the very first workshop, Masquerade has been a thrilling collaborative project with the incredible performers who bring it to life. There is no Masquerade without our six masked men. Now, and every night, we salute them, in company with the brotherhood of Phantoms who have donned the iconic cloak in London, and stages around the world.”

Masquerade is currently on sale through Sunday, May 30, 2027, playing evenings Tuesday through Sunday with matinee performances on Saturdays and Sundays at 218 West 57th Street in New York City. 

Photo credit: Emilio Madrid 

Photo: MASQUERADE Unveils Special Photo of All Six Phantoms in Celebration of PHANTOM Anniversary — photo 1 of 1


Photo Credit: Emilio Madrid. To download, please click
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