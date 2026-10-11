Character Breakdown: The Cast of THE IMAGINARY INVALID Unpacks Their Roles

Performances are officially underway at the Todd Haimes Theatre for Roundabout Theatre Company's production of Moliere's The Imaginary Invalid. What's it all about?

This razor-sharp new adaptation is a comedy that proves hypochondria never goes out of style. Professional patient Argan indulges his every ailment, and schemes to marry off his daughter to a doctor to save on medical bills. But she has another life in mind. With a fearless ensemble directed by Broadway veteran Brandon J. Dirden, this fiercely funny production is about to prove that real life is what happens while you and your family are making other plans.

Not only did Bill Irwin pen this adaptation, but he also plays Argan- a character he first portrayed in high school. "I've been thinking about this role and a guy who loves his family so much, [he]'s ready to sell them down the river to get what [he] wants," he told BroadwayWorld. "That's Molière's not so warm and fuzzy take always on human beings. We love each other so intently, we don't have words for it, so we'll use profanity. 'I want you to be exactly what I want you to be. I don't have time for you to be anything except what I need you to be.' Until some kind of revelation at the end where you realize, 'Oh, I guess we all have to live our lives, whatever that means.'"

Watch in this video as the cast unpacks their roles and learn more about the new play.

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