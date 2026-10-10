Video: Norbert Leo Butz Sings 'Way Down Hadestown'





Hadestown on Broadway has shared a performance clip of Norbert Leo Butz singing "Way Down Hadestown" in his role as Hermes.

Butz joined the Broadway company as Hermes in September, part of a wave of five new principal cast members that also brought in Amber Iman as Persephone, Jasmin Savoy Brown as Eurydice, Ben Davis as Hades and Kayko as Orpheus.

BroadwayWorld previously spoke with Butz and his fellow new cast members about joining the production, in a conversation detailed in Norbert Leo Butz Calls HADESTOWN a 'Dream Come True' as a New Cast Takes the Stage.

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