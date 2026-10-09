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Photos: Lincoln Center Theater's A FEW GOOD MEN Cast Meets the Press

The show is now in previews at the  Vivian Beaumont Theater.

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The cast of Lincoln Center Theater's Broadway revival of Aaron Sorkin’s A Few Good Men recently met the press. The show is now in previews at the  Vivian Beaumont Theater. Check out photos from the press event below!

Directed by Tony Award winner Michael ArdenA Few Good Men began preview performances on Thursday, October 8, with an official opening night set for Thursday, October 29. The production will play for 13 weeks only through Sunday, January 10, 2027.

The production will star Emmy Award winner Bradley Whitford as ‘Col. Nathan R. Jessep’ and Tom Blyth as ‘Lt. Daniel Kaffe,’ in his Broadway debut, as well as Outer Critics Circle Award winner Krysta Rodriguez as ‘Lt. Commander JoAnne Galloway.’ They will be joined by Stephanie Berry as ‘Judge Randolph,’ Nick Blaemire as ‘Lt. Sam Weinberg,’ Michael Braugher as ‘Cpl. Jeffrey Howard,’ Christopher Gurr as ‘Dr. Stone,’ Billy Eugene Jones as ‘Capt. Isaac Whitaker,’ Collin Kelly-Sordelet as ‘Pfc. Louden Downey,’ Shunté Lofton as ‘Sentry/Orderly,’ Michael Oberholtzer as ‘Capt. Jack Ross,’ Lavel Schley as ‘Lance Cpl. Harold W. Dawson,’ Thom Sesma as ‘Capt. Matthew Markinson,’ Daniel Velez as ‘Pfc William Santiago,’ John Zdrojeski as ‘Lt. Jonathan Kendrick,’ with Brendan Evan BehmAlex EkkerDrew ElhamalawyMiles FowlerQuentin Nguyen-duy, and Stephen Michael Spencer as ‘Marine/Military Personnel,’ and Peter BradburyTim Creavin, Mahira Kakkar, and Austin Phillips rounding out the cast as understudies.

The creative team for A Few Good Men includes Dane Laffrey (Scenic Design), Alejo Vietti (Costume Design), Joshua D. Reid (Sound Design), Japhy Weideman (Lighting Design), Cookie Jordan (Hair & Wig Design), Ricky Ubeda (Movement Director), Kate Wilson (Vocal Coach), and Gabriel Mann (Original Music). Charles Means is the Production Stage Manager.

Before “The West Wing” and The Social Network, Aaron Sorkin left an indelible mark on American storytelling with the breakout hit play A Few Good Men. This fall, the explosive courtroom drama returns to Broadway in a bold new production—sharp, thrilling, and relevant as ever.

Military lawyer Daniel Kaffee is known for his wit, charm, and uncanny talent for closing cases before they ever get to trial. When assigned to defend two young Marines accused of murder, his typical strategy is upended by Lt. Commander JoAnne Galloway, a sharp attorney determined to prove the men’s innocence. But the evidence soon leads them to a cover-up, putting them on a collision course with the entire chain of command.

A Few Good Men shows the cost of following your conscience in a system built on secrecy and obedience—and asks us to choose the truth anyway. Gripping, high-stakes, and ultimately hopeful, it reminds us that a country’s ideals are only as strong as our willingness to stand behind them.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Photos: Lincoln Center Theater's A FEW GOOD MEN Cast Meets the Press — photo 1 of 34


Bradley Whitford, Krysta Rodriguez and Tom Blyth

Photos: Lincoln Center Theater's A FEW GOOD MEN Cast Meets the Press — photo 2 of 34


Kewsong Lee Artistic Director of Lincoln Center Theater Lear deBessonet, Playwright Aaron Sorkin, Bradley Whitford, Director Michael Arden, Krysta Rodriguez and Tom Blyth

Photos: Lincoln Center Theater's A FEW GOOD MEN Cast Meets the Press — photo 3 of 34


The cast and creative team of "A Few Good Men" including Aaron Sorkin, Michael Arden, Stephanie Berry, Nick Blaemire, Michael Braugher, Christopher Gurr, Billy Eugene Jones, Collin Kelly-Sordelet, Shunté Lofton, Michael Oberholtzer, Lavel Schley, Thom Sesma, Daniel Velez ,John Zdrojeski, Brendan Behm, Alex Ekker, Drew Elhamalawy, Miles Fowler, Quentin Nguyen-duy,Stephen Michael Spencer, Peter Bradbury, Tim Creavin, Mahira Kakkar, Austin P

Photos: Lincoln Center Theater's A FEW GOOD MEN Cast Meets the Press — photo 4 of 34


Playwright Aaron Sorkin and Director Michael Arden,

Photos: Lincoln Center Theater's A FEW GOOD MEN Cast Meets the Press — photo 5 of 34


Bradley Whitford and Tom Blyth

Photos: Lincoln Center Theater's A FEW GOOD MEN Cast Meets the Press — photo 6 of 34


Playwright Aaron Sorkin and Bradley Whitford

Photos: Lincoln Center Theater's A FEW GOOD MEN Cast Meets the Press — photo 7 of 34


Playwright Aaron Sorkin

Photos: Lincoln Center Theater's A FEW GOOD MEN Cast Meets the Press — photo 8 of 34


Director Michael Arden,

Photos: Lincoln Center Theater's A FEW GOOD MEN Cast Meets the Press — photo 9 of 34


Tom Blyth

Photos: Lincoln Center Theater's A FEW GOOD MEN Cast Meets the Press — photo 10 of 34


Bradley Whitford

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Krysta Rodriguez

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Nick Blaemire

Photos: Lincoln Center Theater's A FEW GOOD MEN Cast Meets the Press — photo 13 of 34


Michael Oberholtzer

Photos: Lincoln Center Theater's A FEW GOOD MEN Cast Meets the Press — photo 14 of 34


Thom Sesma

Photos: Lincoln Center Theater's A FEW GOOD MEN Cast Meets the Press — photo 15 of 34


Billy Eugene Jones

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John Zdrojeski

Photos: Lincoln Center Theater's A FEW GOOD MEN Cast Meets the Press — photo 17 of 34


Daniel Velez

Photos: Lincoln Center Theater's A FEW GOOD MEN Cast Meets the Press — photo 18 of 34


Michael Braugher

Photos: Lincoln Center Theater's A FEW GOOD MEN Cast Meets the Press — photo 19 of 34


Stephen Michael Spencer

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Lavel Schley

Photos: Lincoln Center Theater's A FEW GOOD MEN Cast Meets the Press — photo 21 of 34


Austin Phillips

Photos: Lincoln Center Theater's A FEW GOOD MEN Cast Meets the Press — photo 22 of 34


Brendan Behm

Photos: Lincoln Center Theater's A FEW GOOD MEN Cast Meets the Press — photo 23 of 34


Drew Elhamalawy

Photos: Lincoln Center Theater's A FEW GOOD MEN Cast Meets the Press — photo 24 of 34


Quentin Nguyen-duy

Photos: Lincoln Center Theater's A FEW GOOD MEN Cast Meets the Press — photo 25 of 34


Tim Creavin

Photos: Lincoln Center Theater's A FEW GOOD MEN Cast Meets the Press — photo 26 of 34


Miles Fowler

Photos: Lincoln Center Theater's A FEW GOOD MEN Cast Meets the Press — photo 27 of 34


Alex Ekker

Photos: Lincoln Center Theater's A FEW GOOD MEN Cast Meets the Press — photo 28 of 34


Mahira Kakkar

Photos: Lincoln Center Theater's A FEW GOOD MEN Cast Meets the Press — photo 29 of 34


Shunté Lofton

Photos: Lincoln Center Theater's A FEW GOOD MEN Cast Meets the Press — photo 30 of 34


Christopher Gurr

Photos: Lincoln Center Theater's A FEW GOOD MEN Cast Meets the Press — photo 31 of 34


Stephanie Berry

Photos: Lincoln Center Theater's A FEW GOOD MEN Cast Meets the Press — photo 32 of 34


Mahira Kakkar and Shunté Lofton

Photos: Lincoln Center Theater's A FEW GOOD MEN Cast Meets the Press — photo 33 of 34


Bradley Whitford, Tom Blyth and Krysta Rodriguez

Photos: Lincoln Center Theater's A FEW GOOD MEN Cast Meets the Press — photo 34 of 34


The cast and creative team of "A Few Good Men" including Aaron Sorkin, Michael Arden, Stephanie Berry, Nick Blaemire, Michael Braugher, Christopher Gurr, Billy Eugene Jones, Collin Kelly-Sordelet, Shunté Lofton, Michael Oberholtzer, Lavel Schley, Thom Sesma, Daniel Velez ,John Zdrojeski, Brendan Behm, Alex Ekker, Drew Elhamalawy, Miles Fowler, Quentin Nguyen-duy,Stephen Michael Spencer, Peter Bradbury, Tim Creavin, Mahira Kakkar, Austin Phillips, Bradley Whitford, Tom Blyth and Krysta Rodriguez

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