Photos: Lincoln Center Theater's A FEW GOOD MEN Cast Meets the Press
The show is now in previews at the Vivian Beaumont Theater.
The cast of Lincoln Center Theater's Broadway revival of Aaron Sorkin’s A Few Good Men recently met the press. The show is now in previews at the Vivian Beaumont Theater. Check out photos from the press event below!
Directed by Tony Award winner Michael Arden, A Few Good Men began preview performances on Thursday, October 8, with an official opening night set for Thursday, October 29. The production will play for 13 weeks only through Sunday, January 10, 2027.
The production will star Emmy Award winner Bradley Whitford as ‘Col. Nathan R. Jessep’ and Tom Blyth as ‘Lt. Daniel Kaffe,’ in his Broadway debut, as well as Outer Critics Circle Award winner Krysta Rodriguez as ‘Lt. Commander JoAnne Galloway.’ They will be joined by Stephanie Berry as ‘Judge Randolph,’ Nick Blaemire as ‘Lt. Sam Weinberg,’ Michael Braugher as ‘Cpl. Jeffrey Howard,’ Christopher Gurr as ‘Dr. Stone,’ Billy Eugene Jones as ‘Capt. Isaac Whitaker,’ Collin Kelly-Sordelet as ‘Pfc. Louden Downey,’ Shunté Lofton as ‘Sentry/Orderly,’ Michael Oberholtzer as ‘Capt. Jack Ross,’ Lavel Schley as ‘Lance Cpl. Harold W. Dawson,’ Thom Sesma as ‘Capt. Matthew Markinson,’ Daniel Velez as ‘Pfc William Santiago,’ John Zdrojeski as ‘Lt. Jonathan Kendrick,’ with Brendan Evan Behm, Alex Ekker, Drew Elhamalawy, Miles Fowler, Quentin Nguyen-duy, and Stephen Michael Spencer as ‘Marine/Military Personnel,’ and Peter Bradbury, Tim Creavin, Mahira Kakkar, and Austin Phillips rounding out the cast as understudies.
The creative team for A Few Good Men includes Dane Laffrey (Scenic Design), Alejo Vietti (Costume Design), Joshua D. Reid (Sound Design), Japhy Weideman (Lighting Design), Cookie Jordan (Hair & Wig Design), Ricky Ubeda (Movement Director), Kate Wilson (Vocal Coach), and Gabriel Mann (Original Music). Charles Means is the Production Stage Manager.
Before “The West Wing” and The Social Network, Aaron Sorkin left an indelible mark on American storytelling with the breakout hit play A Few Good Men. This fall, the explosive courtroom drama returns to Broadway in a bold new production—sharp, thrilling, and relevant as ever.
Military lawyer Daniel Kaffee is known for his wit, charm, and uncanny talent for closing cases before they ever get to trial. When assigned to defend two young Marines accused of murder, his typical strategy is upended by Lt. Commander JoAnne Galloway, a sharp attorney determined to prove the men’s innocence. But the evidence soon leads them to a cover-up, putting them on a collision course with the entire chain of command.
A Few Good Men shows the cost of following your conscience in a system built on secrecy and obedience—and asks us to choose the truth anyway. Gripping, high-stakes, and ultimately hopeful, it reminds us that a country’s ideals are only as strong as our willingness to stand behind them.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Kewsong Lee Artistic Director of Lincoln Center Theater Lear deBessonet, Playwright Aaron Sorkin, Bradley Whitford, Director Michael Arden, Krysta Rodriguez and Tom Blyth
The cast and creative team of "A Few Good Men" including Aaron Sorkin, Michael Arden, Stephanie Berry, Nick Blaemire, Michael Braugher, Christopher Gurr, Billy Eugene Jones, Collin Kelly-Sordelet, Shunté Lofton, Michael Oberholtzer, Lavel Schley, Thom Sesma, Daniel Velez ,John Zdrojeski, Brendan Behm, Alex Ekker, Drew Elhamalawy, Miles Fowler, Quentin Nguyen-duy,Stephen Michael Spencer, Peter Bradbury, Tim Creavin, Mahira Kakkar, Austin P
Playwright Aaron Sorkin and Director Michael Arden,
Playwright Aaron Sorkin and Bradley Whitford
Playwright Aaron Sorkin
Director Michael Arden,
Stephen Michael Spencer
Brendan Behm
The cast and creative team of "A Few Good Men" including Aaron Sorkin, Michael Arden, Stephanie Berry, Nick Blaemire, Michael Braugher, Christopher Gurr, Billy Eugene Jones, Collin Kelly-Sordelet, Shunté Lofton, Michael Oberholtzer, Lavel Schley, Thom Sesma, Daniel Velez ,John Zdrojeski, Brendan Behm, Alex Ekker, Drew Elhamalawy, Miles Fowler, Quentin Nguyen-duy,Stephen Michael Spencer, Peter Bradbury, Tim Creavin, Mahira Kakkar, Austin Phillips, Bradley Whitford, Tom Blyth and Krysta Rodriguez
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