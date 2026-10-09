Photos: Bill Irwin, Rachel Bloom and More in THE IMAGINARY INVALID on Broadway

You can now get a first look at the Broadway production of The Imaginary Invalid by Molière translated by Doug Skinner, adapted by Tony Award winner Bill Irwin with direction by Tony Award nominee Brandon J. Dirden making his Broadway directorial debut.

The Imaginary Invalid cast includes Brooks Ashmanskas as "Dr. Diafoirus/Purgon," Dylan Baker as "Beralde," Rachel Bloom as "Toinette," Hiram Delgado as "Bonnefoy/Thomas/Fleurant," Crystal A. Dickinson as "Beline," Daniel Croix Henderson as "Cleante," Bill Irwin as "Argan," and Ava Lalezarzadeh as "Angelique."

The creative team includes: Beowulf Boritt (Set Design), Karen Perry (Costume Design), Allen Lee Hughes (Lighting Design), John Gromada (Sound Design and Original Music), Nikiya Mathis (Hair and Wig Design), and Lorenzo Pisoni (Movement Direction). Casting is by Carrie Gardner, Stephen Kopel, and Jillian Cimini.

The Imaginary Invalid began previews on Friday, September 25, 2026, and opens officially on Thursday, October 22, 2026, at Roundabout's Todd Haimes Theatre on Broadway. This is a limited engagement through Sunday, November 22, 2026.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus



Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

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