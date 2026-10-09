Photos: Rosie O'Donnell Joins the Cast of THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
O'Donnell is playing a two-week special limited run through Sunday, October 18, 2026.
Rosie O'Donnell is back on Broadway! After a 20 year absence, the Tony Award winner is filling in for Rachel Dratch as the 'Narrator' in The Rocky Horror Show. O'Donnell is playing a two-week special limited run through Sunday, October 18, 2026. Dratch will return to the role on Tuesday, October 20, 2026. Check out photos from her first performance below!
The Rocky Horror Show cast currently includes Lorna Courtney as 'Janet', Rachel Dratch as 'Narrator,' Amber Gray as 'Riff Raff,' Kevin McHale as 'Brad', Jimin Moon as 'Rocky', George Salazar as 'Eddie/Dr. Scott', Sherie Rene Scott as 'Magenta', Jake Shears as 'Frank-N-Furter', Valentina as 'Columbia' as well as Renée Albulario, Anania, Boy Radio, Tassy Kirbas, Preston Perez, Caleb Quezon, Andres Quintero, Larkin Reilly, Paul Soileau and John Yi.
Tickets for the critically and widely-acclaimed musical have been extended twice since the show opened, and are currently on sale through Sunday, February 28, 2027 at Studio 54 on Broadway.
Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show has been in continuous production throughout the world for the last 52 years, the only musical to have achieved this record.
The legendary rock-'n'-roll musical takes on new life as a guaranteed party at the legendary Studio 54 and will feature some of the most iconic musical show stopping classics of all time, including 'Dammit Janet,' 'Touch-A, Touch-A, Touch Me,' 'Hot Patootie' and of course, 'Time Warp,' the party floor-filler.
The Rocky Horror Show is the story of two squeaky clean college kids—Brad and his fiancée, Janet—on their way to visit their former college professor when by a twist of fate, their car breaks down outside a mansion. They meet the charismatic Dr. Frank-N-Furter, Riff Raff, Columbia, Magenta, Eddie, and Rocky. It is an adventure they would remember, for a very long time.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Cast of "The Rocky Horror Show"
Anania and Valentina
Sherie Rene Scott, Anania, Jimin Moon, Renee Albulario, Jake Shears, Kevin McHale, George Salazar, Valentina, Boy Radio and Rosie O'Donnell
Rosie O'Donnell, Jake Shearsand Kevin McHale
Sherie Rene Scott, Anania, Renee Albulario, Rosie O'Donnell, Jake Shears, Kevin McHale, George Salazar and Valentina
Patrick Meade, Rosie O'Donnell and Robert Jess Roth
Rosie O'Donnell and Sydney James HarcourtRosie O'Donnell and Sydney James Harcourt
Rosie O'Donnell, Sydney James Harcourt & Guest
Sherie Rene Scott, Rosie O'Donnell and Keviin McHale
Signage at Studio 54 Theatre
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