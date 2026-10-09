Listen: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Andrew Lloyd Webber Mix Remasters Original London Cast Recording

Andrew Lloyd Webber has released a remastered edition of the 1986 Original London Cast Recording of The Phantom of the Opera, featuring Sarah Brightman and Michael Crawford. Titled The Phantom of the Opera (The Andrew Lloyd Webber 2026 Mix), the album features a remixed version of the score, restoring previously unreleased sections and uncovering rare material from Webber's personal archive.

Listen to the full album below!

The digital album is available now, coinciding with The Phantom of the Opera's 40th anniversary. A full physical release will follow, with the 3LP vinyl and 2CD on November 6, and a limited edition 6LP box set on November 20.

The 6LP limited edition vinyl box set - A Collector’s Piece Indeed - is the definitive collector’s edition for the 40th anniversary. It includes the 2026 mix along with The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2LP on champagne vinyl and Masquerade: The Orchestral Score on 1LP glass clear vinyl, which to date has only been available in-venue at Masquerade in New York, the immersive reimagining of Phantom of the Opera. Also in the box are a hand-numbered Robert Heindel art print (one of 2,026); replica annotated early edition scripts and sheet music from Andrew’s archive; and a fold-out replica poster of the original Broadway production complete with cast signatures. Learn more here.

About The Phantom of the Opera

PHANTOM OF THE OPERA tells the haunting story of Christine Daaé, a young soprano whose extraordinary voice enchants a mysterious masked figure known as The Phantom. A brilliant yet tormented musical genius, The Phantom dwells in the depths of the Paris Opera House, casting fear over all who inhabit it.

Drawn to Christine's sensational talent, The Phantom becomes her mentor, believing she alone can truly bring his music to life, and as he guides her from the shadows, he falls deeply and dangerously in love. When Christine is reunited with her childhood sweetheart, Raoul, now the young patron of the Opera House, she must wrestle with the unpredictable nature of a powerful love triangle. The Phantom's obsession with his new star sets off a dramatic turn of events where devotion, jealousy and passions collide.

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