Kennedy Center Names Rick Canny Artistic Director

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts has named Rick Canny as its artistic director, according to The New York Times. The appointment was announced to staff on Thursday.

Canny is a Los Angeles-based artist representative whose clients have included ZZ Top, Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, and Creed frontman Scott Stapp. He began consulting for the Kennedy Center last year and has advocated for more commercial, mass-market programming, the Times reports.

According to the Times, the center said Canny will remain a consultant in the new role and will set its overall creative direction during and after the planned renovations. Executive Director Matt Floca told staff that Canny will serve as his chief artistic adviser. His remit covers artistic strategy, talent curation, ticketing and pricing, media opportunities, and programming sponsorships.

Canny was an executive producer of June’s Mark Twain Prize ceremony honoring Bill Maher. The center said he will fill the same role for the Kennedy Center Honors in December.

The Times also reports that two employees have raised internal concerns about Canny’s fees and expenses. Documents obtained by the outlet show a $30,000 consulting fee for one month this year and a $1,850 round-trip flight between Los Angeles and Washington charged to the center. The center told the Times that the fee does not reflect his current agreement, that his compensation will not increase, and that his travel expenses have been reviewed.

The appointment follows a turbulent year for the institution. In February, President Trump announced a two-year closure of the center for renovations. The following month, the board voted to shut down for two years, and Floca, previously the center’s facilities chief, took over leadership from Richard Grenell.

In May, a federal judge ordered Trump’s name removed from the building and blocked the planned closure. The center then directed staff to strip the name from documents and signage.

In September, leaders warned of bankruptcy, and the board voted to close the building immediately, citing safety concerns. A judge also blocked the center from inscribing Trump’s name on the building, and whistle-blowers later said the center had put off the repairs it cited for the closure. Earlier this month, it was announced that the Kennedy Center Honors will move to Capital One Arena for the 2026 ceremony.

The Reach, an annex on the center’s campus, remains open for limited programming. For more, see BroadwayWorld’s complete timeline of the Kennedy Center upheaval.

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