PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Extends Through February 2027

Paranormal Activity will continue to haunt Broadway for eight additional weeks due to popular demand. Written by Levi Holloway, and directed by Felix Barrett, Paranormal Activity will now play at Broadway’s August Wilson Theatre through February 28, 2027.

James and Lou move from Chicago to London to escape their past, but they soon discover that places aren’t haunted, people are… With an original story inspired by the film franchise, Paranormal Activity reimagines the modern ghost story with an intimacy that only live theatre can provide.

Written by Levi Holloway (Grey House) and directed by Felix Barrett (Sleep No More), Paranormal Activity stars Cher Álvarez as Lou, Travis A. Knight as James, Shannon Cochran as Carolanne, and Eva Kaminsky as Etheline Cotgrave with understudies Caron Buinis, Caroline Hendricks and Michael Holding. Álvarez, Knight, Cochran, Buinis, Hendricks and Holding are all making their Broadway debuts and reprising their roles from previous productions across North America.

Paranormal Activity features scenic and costume design by Tony Award Nominee Fly Davis (Caroline, Or Change 2021), illusions design by Tony Award Winner Chris Fisher (Stranger Things: The First Shadow), lighting design by Anna Watson (Giant),sound design by Tony Award Winner Gareth Fry (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), video and projections design by Drama Desk Award Winner Luke Halls (The Lehman Trilogy), and General Management by Envoy Theatricals/Samuel Dallas & Marty McGuire.

Paranormal Activity opened on August 26 at the August Wilson Theatre. Check out what the critics had to say.

Paranormal Activity arrives on Broadway directly from a strictly limited pre-Broadway engagement in Boston at the Emerson Colonial Theatre from July 11 through July 30. Prior to Boston, Paranormal Activity played sold-out engagements at Chicago Shakespeare Theater in Chicago, Center Theatre Group at The Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles, Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington D.C., and American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco. A production in Toronto at the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre began on June 9, 2026, and ran through July 5, 2026. The production first premiered at the Leeds Playhouse in the UK before transferring to the Ambassadors Theatre in the West End, where it received a Laurence Olivier Award nomination this year for Best Entertainment or Comedy Play. The West End production resumed performances at the Ambassadors Theatre on Tuesday, August 11, 2026 and is currently selling tickets through Saturday, November 7, 2026.

Paranormal Activity is a Melting Pot production in association with Paramount Pictures. Produced by Simon Friend, Hanna Osmolska, Ken Davenport, Gavin Kalin Productions, Seaview, Crooked Letter, Oren Peli, Blumhouse, John Gore for Hammer Films, Scott Abrams, Larry Lelli, Steve Traxler, Jonathan & Rae Corr, Jennifer Tuft & Tom Tuft, Pam Hurst Della Pietra & Stephen Della Pietra, Marc David Levine, Gooding Agrawal / An 11:11 Experience, Scott Prisand & Rob Kolson, Aleri Entertainment, Heather J. Crider, Nicole Eisenberg, Grace Street Creative, Marguerite Steed Hoffman, Nicholas Kaiser, Willette Klausner, New Ventures Entertainment, Spencer Ross, The Stark-Clarkes, Tilted, Charles D. Urstadt, Sheri Biller & Les Biller, Mickey Liddell & Pete Shilaimon, Charlie Saslow & LemonCat Productions, Amplify / Lone Pine Theatricals, FineWomen Productions / Olympus Theatricals / Robina Riccitello, Judith Manocherian / Leslie Mayer, Michael Ngo / David Thomas Tao, Robin Reinach & Michael Cohen / David Hsieh, Robert Tichio & Cory Lloyd / Nyberg Sabi. Executive Producer: Seaview. Produced in association with Chicago Shakespeare Theater, Center Theatre Group, Shakespeare Theatre Company and American Conservatory Theater. Originally produced at Leeds Playhouse.

Paramount Products & Experiences licenses the stage rights to Paranormal Activity.

Paranormal Activity is based on the Paranormal Activity films, first written and directed by Oren Peli and brought to the screen by Blumhouse and Solana Films.

Released by Paramount Pictures in 2009, the original Paranormal Activity is a master class in psychological terror. Reimagining the found footage genre for a new generation, the film became a global sensation, grossing nearly $200 million worldwide and kicking off a blockbuster franchise spanning seven feature films. Now, the legacy of fear comes to the intimate world of the theatre as the terrifying phenomenon transitions to the stage. Get ready to experience Paranormal Activity in real life.

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The complete cast has been announced for the Boston and Broadway productions of the Olivier Award nominated new play PARANORMAL ACTIVITY. Learn more about the cast here! 2 PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Will Arrive On Broadway This Summer

Broadway will get haunted this summer when the smash-hit, Olivier Award nominated new play PARANORMAL ACTIVITY arrives at The August Wilson Theatre. Tickets are on sale now.

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