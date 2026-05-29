Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 29, 2026- & JULIET To Welcome Chrissy Metz and More

Video: First Look at THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA North American Tour

by Chloe Rabinowitz

You can now get a first look into the North American Tour of the new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s legendary musical, The Phantom of the Opera featuring Isaiah Bailey and more.. (more...)

Video: CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Performs 'The Jellicle Ball' on THE VIEW

by Josh Sharpe

The cast of Broadway's Tony-nominated Cats: The Jellicle Ball brought the magic of ballroom to The View on Thursday, with a special performance of 'The Jellicle Ball.' Watch it now.. (more...)