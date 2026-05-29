Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 29, 2026- & JULIET To Welcome Chrissy Metz and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 29, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 29, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good Morning, BroadwayWorld!
Rise and shine! Here's what you missed yesterday on BroadwayWorld. We've got exciting news about the future of the Ed Sullivan Theatre, a heartwarming family story from the SHUCKED Tour, and the Broadway debut of Chrissy Metz in & JULIET. Plus, Broadway just set another box office record, Sting is heading to the West End, and there's plenty more to celebrate. Check out all the must-see moments and industry highlights below!
|The Front Page
|
What's Next for the Ed Sullivan Theatre?
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert has been taped at the Ed Sullivan Theatre located on Broadway between 53rd and 54th Streets since it began in 2015. Before the Broadway-loving Colbert took over The Late Show, the host was David Letterman, who ruled late night from 1993 onward via his perch at 1697 Broadway.
|
They Began the SHUCKED Tour as a Family of 3 — and Ended Their Epic Journey as a Family of 4
Quinn VanAntwerp and Mackenzie Bell exclusively tell BroadwayWorld how they made touring with 'Shucked' a family affair.
|
Chrissy Metz to Make Broadway Debut in & JULIET in June
Emmy & Golden Globe Award-nominated actress and singer Chrissy Metz will make her Broadway debut in & Juliet! Metz will star as ‘Angelique’ for a limited engagement.
|Must Watch
| Photos/Video: DELI BOYS Make Cameo in ALADDIN on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Ahead of the Season 2 premiere of Hulu’s comedy series “Deli Boys,” Asif Ali and Saagar Shaikh made their Broadway debuts in Disney’s Broadway musical, Aladdin. Check out photos and video here!. (more...)
| Video: Shoshana Bean Is Living to Shake Things Up for Audiences at THE LOST BOYS
by Luka Vonier
Watch in this video as 2026 Tony Award nominee Shoshana Bean chats more about the power of live theatre, seeing a new kind of audience at The Lost Boys, and so much more.. (more...)
|
Video: First Look at THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA North American Tour
Video: CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Performs 'The Jellicle Ball' on THE VIEW
|Hot Photos
| Photo: First Look at Melanie Moore as Nina BLACK SWAN on Stage at A.R.T.
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at Melanie Moore as Nina in A.R.T.'s world premiere stage adaptation of Black Swan, directed and choreographed by Sonya Tayeh.. (more...)
|
Photos: Claybourne Elder in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
|Industry Insights
This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 5/28/2026 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.. (more...)
HowlRound Theatre Commons to Launch Expanded Learning Programs and More
by Chloe Rabinowitz
HowlRound Theatre Commons has revealed new activities to celebrate the fifteenth anniversary of its founding. The initiatives include expanded learning programs, a new play development commons, and more. . (more...)
New Folk-Rock Fantasy Musical TERESTEA To Receive Industry Presentation
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Burn Phase Productions will present an invitation-only 29-hour industry reading of Terestea, a new folk-rock fantasy musical, at Studio 9 in Midtown Manhattan. . (more...)
Broadway Set Another Box Office Record in 2025-2026, Crossing $1.91 Billion
by Joshua Wright
Broadway's 2025-2026 season closed at $1.91 billion, setting a new record. On a 52-week-adjusted basis, attendance and per-week grosses both grew, with the season roughly tracking U.S. inflation.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Adela González Pérez
Iñigo Etayo y Laura Enrech encabezarán el elenco de esta obra maestra de Stephen Sondheim que se presentará en los Teatros Luchana.. (more...)
Julie Benko, Christopher Sieber and More to Star in GUYS AND DOLLS IN CONCERT at Theatre Aspen
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Aspen Music Festival and School and Theatre Aspen have revealed the cast for their seventh annual co-production: a musical fable of Broadway, Guys and Dolls in Concert, starring Julie Benko, Christopher Sieber and more. . (more...)
SCHMIGADOON! to Release Broadway Cast Recording This Summer
by Michael Major
Schmigadoon! will release a Broadway cast recording this summer. Produced by Joy Machine Records, the upcoming album will capture Cinco Paul's Tony-nominated score, which includes new material not heard in the Apple TV series.. (more...)
Christopher Gattelli to Direct and Choreograph New Tour of R&H's CINDERELLA
by Chloe Rabinowitz
A new production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella will tour in fall 2027, directed and choreographed by Christopher Gatelli. The musical features Rodgers & Hammerstein classics including “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible,” and more.. (more...)
Longtime THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Cast Member Chris Lanceley to Depart
by Stephi Wild
Longtime Mischief cast member Chris Lanceley will play his final performance in The Play That Goes Wrong after over seven years with the show. Learn more here!. (more...)
Nathan Lane Documentary Will Highlight Theatrical Legacy of the Stage and Screen Star
by Josh Sharpe
Three-time Tony Award-winner Nathan Lane, currently on Broadway in Death of a Salesman, will serve as the subject of a new documentary from filmmaker Matthew Miele.. (more...)
Debut of the Month: STRANGER THINGS' Matthew Erick White is Giving 100% Every Single Night
by Chloe Rabinowitz
For BroadwayWorld's Debut of the Month, we are featuring Matthew Erick White, who is currently making his Broadway debut as James Hopper Jr. in Stranger Things: The First Shadow.. (more...)
CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Extends on Broadway Through 2027
by Chloe Rabinowitz
CATS: The Jellicle Ball has been extended at the Broadhurst Theatre. CATS: The Jellicle Ball, is directed by 2026 Tony Award nominees Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch.. (more...)
Beth Leavel, Matt Doyle, Ruthie Ann Miles & More to Star in HELLO, DOLLY! at Ogunquit Playhouse
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Ogunquit Playhouse has revealed the full cast and creative team for Hello, Dolly!, featuring a book by Michael Stewart and music & lyrics by Jerry Herman. The cast will feature Beth Leavel as Dolly Levi.. (more...)
Beanie Feldstein, Katrina Lenk, Matthew Lillard and More to Join TWELVE HOURS WITH TRACY LETTS
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Twelve Hours with Tracy Letts, a marathon theatrical reading festival celebrating the works of Pulitzer Prize winner Letts, will now take place in June, after being postponed due to the snowstorm this winter.. (more...)
Listen Up
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
|
"All the sounds of the earth are like music
Videos