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Julie Benko, Christopher Sieber and More to Star in GUYS AND DOLLS IN CONCERT at Theatre Aspen

The production will also feature Bonnie Milligan and Ryan Vasquez, and be presented for two dates in July.

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Julie Benko, Christopher Sieber and More to Star in GUYS AND DOLLS IN CONCERT at Theatre Aspen

The Aspen Music Festival and School and Theatre Aspen have revealed the cast for their seventh annual co-production: a musical fable of Broadway, Guys and Dolls in Concert, starring Julie Benko (Funny Girl, Theatre Aspen’s recent My Fair Lady in Concert) as ‘Sarah Brown,’ Tony Award winner Bonnie Milligan (Kimberly Akimbo, Head Over Heels) as ‘Miss Adelaide,’ Tony Award nominee Christopher Sieber (Death Becomes Her, Spamalot) as ‘Nathan Detroit,’ and Ryan Vasquez (The Notebook, Hamilton) as ‘Sky Masterson.’ Guys and Dolls in Concert will be directed by Tony Award-nominated Jeff Calhoun and conducted by Andy Einhorn, returning for his sixth production.

Guys and Dolls in Concert will be presented with a full orchestra on Monday, July 13 at 7:30 PM and Tuesday, July 14 at 7:30 PM in the Michael Klein Music Tent.

Guys and Dolls, the classic Broadway musical comedy about gamblers, showgirls, and unlikely romances, features music and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Frank Loesser and a book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows, based on a story and characters of Damon Runyon. Filled with vivid characters and iconic songs, it follows a high-stakes bet that entangles a high roller and a straight-laced missionary in a rollicking story about love, luck, and the hustle of 1950 New York City.



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