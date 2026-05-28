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CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Extends on Broadway Through 2027

Tickets are now on sale through Sunday, January 17, 2027.

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CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Extends on Broadway Through 2027

CATS: The Jellicle Ball has been extended at the Broadhurst Theatre, with tickets now on sale through Sunday, January 17, 2027. See photos of the production HERE!

CATS: The Jellicle Ball, is directed by 2026 Tony Award nominees Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch and choreographed by 2026 Tony Award nominees, Drama Desk and Chita Rivera Award winners, and New York City Ballroom icons Omari Wiles (House of NiNa Oricci) and Arturo Lyons (House of Miyake-Mugler).

CATS: The Jellicle Ball has music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, who is Tony nominated this year for Best Orchestrations alongside David Wilson, Trevor Holder, and Doug Schadt, and is based on Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats by T.S. Eliot.

The cast features André De Shields as 'Old Deuteronomy,' “Tempress” Chasity Moore as 'Grizabella,' Ken Ard as ‘DJ Griddlebone,’ Kya Azeen as ‘Etcetera,’ Bryson Battle as ‘Jellylorum,’ Chita Rivera Award nominee Jonathan Burke as ‘Mungojerrie,’ Chita Rivera Award nominee Baby Byrne as ‘Victoria,’ Tara Lashan Clinkscales, Bryce Farris, Chita Rivera Award nominee Sydney James Harcourt as ‘Rum Tum Tugger,’ Chita Rivera Award nominee Dava Huesca as ‘Rumpleteazer,’ Dudney Joseph Jr. as ‘Munkustrap,’ Junior LaBeija as ‘Gus,’ Leiomy as ‘Macavity,’ Chita Rivera Award winner and Theatre World Award winner Robert “Silk” Mason as ‘Magical Mister Mistoffelees,’ “Tempress” Chasity Moore as ‘Grizabella,’ Primo Thee Ballerino as ‘Tumblebrutus,’ Xavier Reyes as ‘Jennyanydots,’ Nora Schell as ‘Bustopher Jones,’ Bebe Nicole Simpson as ‘Demeter,’ Emma Sofia as ‘Cassandra’/’Skimbleshanks,’ Phumzile Sojola, Kendall Grayson Stroud, B. Noel Thomas, Kalyn West, Garnet Williams as ‘Bombalurina,’ Teddy Wilson Jr. as ‘Sillabub,’ Darius Wright, and Donté Nadir Wilder.


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