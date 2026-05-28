Beth Leavel, Matt Doyle, Ruthie Ann Miles & More to Star in HELLO, DOLLY! at Ogunquit Playhouse

Ogunquit Playhouse has revealed the full cast and creative team for Hello, Dolly!, featuring a book by Michael Stewart and music & lyrics by Jerry Herman. Performances begin Thursday, June 18 with a limited run through July 18, 2026.

Tony Award-winner Beth Leavel (Broadway’s The Drowsy Chaperone, The Prom) will star as Dolly Levi, with Tony Award-winner Matt Doyle (Broadway’s Company) as Cornelius Hackl, Tony Award-winner Ruthie Ann Miles (Broadway’s The King and I) as Irene Molloy, and Adam Heller (OP’s Little Shop of Horrors) as Horace Vandergelder.

Hello, Dolly! will also feature David Benoit (OP’s Titanic) as Rudolph, Susana Cordón (Pittsburgh CLO’s Sister Act) as Minnie Fay, Emma Crow (Broadway’s The Music Man) as Ermengarde, Davey Fried as Barnaby Tucker, Ryan Lambert (The Muny’s Frozen) as Ambrose Kemper, and Jessica Sheridan (OP’s My Best Friend’s Wedding) as Ernestina.

The ensemble will include Jared Alequin, Faith Jordan Candino (OP’s Crazy for You), Joanna Carpenter (Broadway’s Sweeney Todd), Rhagan Carter (Paper Mill’s White Christmas), Sydney Chow (The Muny’s Chess), Connor Harman (Seacoast Rep’s Newsies), Marcel Joshua (Fireside Theatre’s The Addams Family), Sandra Valeska Orozco, Brett Pederson (North Shore Music Theatre’s Cinderella), Daryn Polzin (OP’s White Christmas), Charlie Ray (Paper Mill’s Disney’s The Little Mermaid), Michael J. Rios (Hello, Dolly! 50th Anniversary Tour), Aaron Robinson (OP’s Titanic), and Anna Speer (Chicago Nat’l Tour).

Hello, Dolly! is directed by Maggie Burrows (The Muny’s Jersey Boys) with Choreography by William Carlos Angulo (CTG’s Here Lives Love), Music Direction by Matthew Deitchman (OP’s The Nutty Professor), Scenic Design by David Arsenault (OP’s An American in Paris), Costume Design by Leon Dobkowski (Paper Mill’s 1776), Lighting Design by Richard Latta (OP’s Ain’t Too Proud), Sound Design by Kevin Heard (OP’s Ain’t Too Proud), and Wig/Hair & Make-Up Design by Luna/">Roxanne De Luna (OP’s Ain’t Too Proud). Tia Harewood-Millington (Paper Mill’s Gun & Powder) is the Production Stage Manager. Casting is by ARC.

This blockbuster Broadway hit bursts with humor, romance, high-energy dancing, and some of the greatest songs in musical theatre history. Join socialite-turned-matchmaker Dolly Levi as she travels to Yonkers, New York to find a wife for the curmudgeonly “half-a-millionaire” Horace Vandergelder. Dolly’s romantic scheming soon entangles Horace’s two clerks and a lovestruck young artist. As she busies herself finding mates for the suitors, Dolly realizes it’s her turn to find her own perfect match. One of the most entertaining musical comedies of all time, Hello, Dolly! is a beguiling romp in the universal search for love, with smash hits like “Put On Your Sunday Clothes,” “Before the Parade Passes By,” and, of course, the show-stopping “Hello, Dolly!”